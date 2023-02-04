Advertisement
Billy Stickland/INPHO Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe skips past Freddie Stewart.
# Great Scots
Van der Merwe's late try sees Scotland beat England in Six Nations thriller
The Scots held out to record a third successive win over England for the first time since 1972.
17 minutes ago

DUHAN VAN DER Merwe’s late try saw Scotland record a thrilling 29-23 win over England in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham on Saturday.

England’s first match under new coach Steve Borthwick looked as if it would end in victory, with the hosts a point ahead at 23-22 six minutes from time.

But Edinburgh wing Van der Merwe then crossed for his second try of the match, with Finn Russell converting before the Scots held out to record a third successive win over England for the first time since 1972.

More to follow…

