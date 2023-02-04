Van der Merwe's late try sees Scotland beat England in Six Nations thriller

DUHAN VAN DER Merwe’s late try saw Scotland record a thrilling 29-23 win over England in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham on Saturday.

England’s first match under new coach Steve Borthwick looked as if it would end in victory, with the hosts a point ahead at 23-22 six minutes from time.

But Edinburgh wing Van der Merwe then crossed for his second try of the match, with Finn Russell converting before the Scots held out to record a third successive win over England for the first time since 1972.

More to follow…

Advertisement

– © AFP 2023

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.