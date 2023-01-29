Henry Slade ruled out of England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland

HENRY SLADE HAS been ruled out of England’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham with a hip injury.

Slade picked up the knock during Exeter’s game against Castres last weekend and has not recovered sufficiently to be considered for selection, but Jamie George is included in the squad ahead of the Calcutta Cup clash on 4 February.

The Saracens hooker was initially withdrawn from the group after he was concussed in their defeat to Edinburgh last weekend. He will continue to work through his graduated return-to-play protocols.

Anthony Watson has also been recalled following injury, England Rugby confirmed in a squad update issued on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

England squad v Scotland

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis

Backs: Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Dan Kelly, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.