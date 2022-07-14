Membership : Access or Sign Up
Danny Care returns to England starting line-up for Sydney decider

The scrum-half replaces Jack van Poortvliet.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 7:43 AM
Danny Care.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DANNY CARE HAS been restored to England’s starting line-up at the expense of Jack van Poortvliet for Saturday’s decisive third Test against Australia.

Care started the series opener in Perth a fortnight ago but swapped roles with van Poortvliet for the 25-17 victory in Brisbane that set up the clash at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Making his full debut at Suncorp Stadium, van Poortvliet was outstanding and his demotion to providing scrum-half cover from the bench is a surprise.

Eddie Jones has made two further changes for England’s final game of the season, both enforced by injuries sustained in the second Test.

Ollie Chessum comes in for Maro Itoje in the second row to make his first Test start and Lewis Ludlam replaces Sam Underhill at openside flanker. Both Itoje and Underhill suffered series-ending concussions in Brisbane.

Jack Willis has recovered from a rib injury to be included amongst the replacements and Nick Isiekwe makes his first appearance of the tour on the bench. 

England (v Australia)

15. Freddie Steward

14. Jack Nowell

13. Guy Porter

12. Owen Farrell

11. Tommy Freeman

10. Marcus Smith

9. Danny Care

1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George

3. Will Stuart

4. Ollie Chessum

5. Jonny Hill

6. Courtney Lawes (captain)

7. Lewis Ludlam

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Mako Vunipola

18. Joe Heyes

19. Nick Isiekwe

20. Jack Willis

21. Jack van Poortlviet

22. Will Joseph

23. Henry Arundell 

Press Association

