BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 11 March 2021
Advertisement

Elliot Daly dropped as Max Malins to make first England start against France

Hooker Jamie George also drops to the bench in place of Luke Cowan-Dickie.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 11:20 AM
14 minutes ago 534 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5378250
Max Malins has been named at fullback for England.
Image: PA
Max Malins has been named at fullback for England.
Max Malins has been named at fullback for England.
Image: PA

EDDIE JONES HAS handed Max Malins a first start for England after naming his team for Saturday’s round four meeting with France at Twickenham (KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media One, ITV).

The 24-year old comes in at fullback in place of Elliot Daly, who drops to the bench. Daly has been England’s first-choice fullback since 2018 but has paid the price for a dip in form.

Malins made his England debut in last year’s autumn internationals, and all six of his caps to date have come from the bench.

His inclusion is the only change made to the England backline, where Anthony Watson will win his 50th cap on the right wing, with Jonny May completing the back three.

Owen Farrell captains the team from inside centre alongside Henry Slade, with George Ford and Ben Youngs continuing their half-back partnership.

There is one change in the front row as Luke Cowan-Dickie starts at hooker ahead of Jamie George, packing down alongside the experienced duo of Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinkler.

Maro Itoje has a new partner in the second row as Charlie Ewels makes his first start of the campaign, having come off the bench against Italy and Wales. 

Jones sticks with the same backrow that started against Wales, with Mark Wilson at blindside, Tom Curry at openside and Billy Vunipla at number eight.

“This France game is one we are really looking forward to,” Jones said.

“We are of course disappointed that we can’t defend the championship, but that makes this an even more important game. We want to show what we are capable of.

“The squad have competed really hard in training since Sunday. I believe this is the best 23 to really take the game to France and get us on the front foot.”

England have picked up just one win in this year’s Six Nations, beating Italy either side of defeats to Scotland and Wales.

Jones’ side finish their campaign against Ireland in Dublin on 20 March.

England (to play France)

15. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)

14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 49 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps)

12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 91 caps) (captain)

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 64 caps)

10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 75 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 107 caps)

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 65 caps)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 29 caps)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 42 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 46 caps)

5. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 19 caps)

6. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, 21 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 31 caps)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 59 caps)

Replacements:
16. Jamie George (Saracens, 57 caps)
17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 26 caps)
18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 10 caps)
19. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)
20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 11 caps)
21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 10 caps)
22. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 4 caps)
23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 50 caps)

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie