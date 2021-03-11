Elliot Daly dropped as Max Malins to make first England start against France

Max Malins has been named at fullback for England.

EDDIE JONES HAS handed Max Malins a first start for England after naming his team for Saturday’s round four meeting with France at Twickenham (KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media One, ITV).

The 24-year old comes in at fullback in place of Elliot Daly, who drops to the bench. Daly has been England’s first-choice fullback since 2018 but has paid the price for a dip in form.

Malins made his England debut in last year’s autumn internationals, and all six of his caps to date have come from the bench.

His inclusion is the only change made to the England backline, where Anthony Watson will win his 50th cap on the right wing, with Jonny May completing the back three.

Owen Farrell captains the team from inside centre alongside Henry Slade, with George Ford and Ben Youngs continuing their half-back partnership.

There is one change in the front row as Luke Cowan-Dickie starts at hooker ahead of Jamie George, packing down alongside the experienced duo of Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinkler.

Maro Itoje has a new partner in the second row as Charlie Ewels makes his first start of the campaign, having come off the bench against Italy and Wales.

Jones sticks with the same backrow that started against Wales, with Mark Wilson at blindside, Tom Curry at openside and Billy Vunipla at number eight.

“This France game is one we are really looking forward to,” Jones said.

“We are of course disappointed that we can’t defend the championship, but that makes this an even more important game. We want to show what we are capable of.

“The squad have competed really hard in training since Sunday. I believe this is the best 23 to really take the game to France and get us on the front foot.”

England have picked up just one win in this year’s Six Nations, beating Italy either side of defeats to Scotland and Wales.

Jones’ side finish their campaign against Ireland in Dublin on 20 March.

England (to play France)

15. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)

14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 49 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps)

12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 91 caps) (captain)

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 64 caps)

10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 75 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 107 caps)

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 65 caps)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 29 caps)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 42 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 46 caps)

5. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 19 caps)

6. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, 21 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 31 caps)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 59 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 57 caps)

17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 26 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 10 caps)

19. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 11 caps)

21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 10 caps)

22. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 4 caps)

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 50 caps)