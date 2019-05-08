This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Phil Neville's England World Cup squad revealed in unique announcement series

Steph Houghton will lead the Lionesses to France, with famous faces announcing the 23 on social media this morning.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 May 2019, 12:26 PM
12 minutes ago 452 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4624361
Prince William announced Steph Houghton's inclusion.
ENGLAND HAVE ANNOUNCED their squad for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France, with Steph Houghton set to captain the Lionesses.

A series of tweets involving video messages from celebrities were used to confirm Phil Neville’s team. 

Defender Houghton’s inclusion was revealed by Prince William, president of The FA, while stars like James Corden, Emma Watson, Ellie Goulding and David Beckham also took part in the unveiling.

Chelsea’s Fran Kirby – who missed recent friendlies with a knee injury – and Barcelona forward Toni Duggan were included in the squad.

Kirby’s team-mate Carly Telford is one of three goalkeepers to have received a call-up and will compete with Karen Bardsley and Mary Earps for the number-one spot.

Manchester City’s FA Cup winners Houghton, Demi Stokes, Nikita Paris, Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway, Abbie McManus and Keira Walsh were included, along with Manchester United captain Alex Greenwood.

Other inclusions were Jade Moore, Ellen White, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze and Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly.

Karen Carney, Lucy Staniforth, Jodie Taylor and Arsenal duo Leah Williamson and Beth Mead also made the squad.

About the author:

The42 Team

