Phil Neville's England World Cup squad revealed in unique announcement series

ENGLAND HAVE ANNOUNCED their squad for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France, with Steph Houghton set to captain the Lionesses.

A series of tweets involving video messages from celebrities were used to confirm Phil Neville’s team.

Defender Houghton’s inclusion was revealed by Prince William, president of The FA, while stars like James Corden, Emma Watson, Ellie Goulding and David Beckham also took part in the unveiling.

Chelsea’s Fran Kirby – who missed recent friendlies with a knee injury – and Barcelona forward Toni Duggan were included in the squad.

Kirby’s team-mate Carly Telford is one of three goalkeepers to have received a call-up and will compete with Karen Bardsley and Mary Earps for the number-one spot.

It gives me great pleasure to announce that our @Lionesses' defensive rock and captain @StephHoughton2 will be on the plane to France for the Women's World Cup.



Steph - congratulations. I know you and the team will do the nation proud. Good luck!#BeReady #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/xoRHnNeCrI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 8, 2019

What an honour to be asked to name one of the @Lionesses flying the flag for England at the World Cup this summer. @ellsbells89 you’ve got this! #BeReady pic.twitter.com/b8vdWawHPG — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 8, 2019

Manchester City’s FA Cup winners Houghton, Demi Stokes, Nikita Paris, Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway, Abbie McManus and Keira Walsh were included, along with Manchester United captain Alex Greenwood.

Other inclusions were Jade Moore, Ellen White, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze and Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly.

Karen Carney, Lucy Staniforth, Jodie Taylor and Arsenal duo Leah Williamson and Beth Mead also made the squad.

