Leeds return to Championship summit as Irish defender helps QPR climb out relegation zone

DANIEL FARKE HAILED a “top performance” from Leeds as a comfortable 2-0 home win over Derby sent them top of the Championship.

Wales defender Joe Rodon headed in Joe Rothwell’s corner in the 39th minute before Austria international Max Wober, who replaced injured left-back Junior Firpo in the 21st minute, tapped home a low, right-wing cross in the 44th minute.

Those two strikes were both players’ first goals for Leeds and laid the platform for a victory which saw Farke’s men bounce back from last Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Blackburn.

Farke said: “I could have asked for a few more goals perhaps, but nevertheless it was a top performance.

“The game after a loss is always difficult, because a loss always does something to your confidence and you could feel it perhaps in the first 10 or 15 minutes when we were a bit hectic with our decision-making on the ball.

“But after that we were all over them and didn’t allow them to have one chance.

“This win was even more comfortable than the score-line and we could and should have scored a few more.

“Overall, it was a pretty dominant performance and to deliver this, after a bit of an unlucky loss for us at Blackburn, makes me pretty happy and just gives confidence to the lads.”

Elsewhere, former Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin scored an own goal for Hull City in their 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Another Irish centre back found the net at the right end, though, as Jimmy Dunne sent Queens Park Rangers on their way to a 3-0 win over Norwich City. It was their first home victory of the season and sees the London club move out of the relegation zone.

In League One, former Ireland international Noel Hunt began life as Reading manager with a 1-1 draw away to Wycombe Wanderers.