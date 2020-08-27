Prolific Irish striker Eoin Doyle earns League Two Player of the Year award

EOIN DOYLE’S ENORMOUS contribution to Swindon Town’s promotion has earned him the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Year award for 2019-20.

While on loan from Bradford City, Doyle scored 26 times in 28 appearances as Swindon were crowned champions.

However, the Robins will have to do without the 32-year-old Dubliner next season after he opted to stay in League Two by accepting the offer of a three-year contract from Bolton Wanderers.

Doyle is preparing for his 10th season in British football, having joined Scottish outfit Hibernian from Sligo Rovers during the 2011-12 campaign.

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has won the Championship Player of the Year award. The League One equivalent went to Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member