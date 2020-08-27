This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 August, 2020
Prolific Irish striker Eoin Doyle earns League Two Player of the Year award

The 32-year-old Dubliner’s goal haul fired Swindon Town to promotion to League One.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 11:22 AM
Eoin Doyle shows off his award.
Image: Bolton Wanderers FC
Image: Bolton Wanderers FC

EOIN DOYLE’S ENORMOUS contribution to Swindon Town’s promotion has earned him the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Year award for 2019-20.

While on loan from Bradford City, Doyle scored 26 times in 28 appearances as Swindon were crowned champions.

However, the Robins will have to do without the 32-year-old Dubliner next season after he opted to stay in League Two by accepting the offer of a three-year contract from Bolton Wanderers.

Doyle is preparing for his 10th season in British football, having joined Scottish outfit Hibernian from Sligo Rovers during the 2011-12 campaign.

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has won the Championship Player of the Year award. The League One equivalent went to Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

