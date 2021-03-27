Irish striker nets 16th league goal of season to boost Bolton's promotion push

DUBLINER EOIN DOYLE maintained his brilliant goalscoring run today to lift Bolton Wanderers into the automatic promotion spots in League Two.

Eoin Doyle celebrates Bolton's goal. Source: PA

Doyle struck the only goal of the game in the midday clash that saw Bolton defeat promotion rivals Forest Green Rovers. The 1-0 win sees Bolton jump over their opponents into third in the table, a point behind Wes Hoolahan’s Cambridge United side with league leaders Cheltenham Town a further point in front.

It was a brilliant 39th minute finish by Doyle that proved the match-winner, his 16th goal of the season in League Two for Bolton.

Doyle was in prolific form last season after winning the League Two Player of the Year award, then in action for Swindon Town as he scored 26 times in 28 appearances while on loan from Bradford City.

The 33-year-old joined Bolton Wanderers this season and has been in an excellent run of late, today’s goal his fifth in his last eight league appearances.

