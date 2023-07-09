The stunning Eoin Murphy save that saw Kilkenny through to the All-Ireland final

FOR A SPLIT second, time stood still in Croke Park.

With 72+ minutes on the clock, and Clare trailing Kilkenny by three points at the death of the All-Ireland semi-final, Peter Duggan’s batted shot seemed destined for the back of the net.

Destined — until Eoin Murphy sprang into the air, hurl outstretched, to make one of the outstanding saves of recent memory.

The Cats stopper tipped Duggan’s shot onto the crossbar, and although Clare ultimately came away with a point, they had been denied the three they needed by a moment of pure class.

Advertisement

Murphy and Kilkenny weathered the final few moments, winning by 1-25 to 1-22 to book their return to the All-Ireland final and a showdown with four-in-a-row-chasing Limerick.