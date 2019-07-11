This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 11 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Very disrespectful' to focus on potential Cork-Dublin showdown before a ball is kicked, says Rebels boss

Ephie Fitzgerald feels his side are in good stead ahead of the TG4 All-Ireland championship though.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 1:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,451 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4720315
Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald.
Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CORK MANAGER EPHIE Fitzgerald says that pin-pointing a potential All-Ireland semi-final showdown against Dublin is “very disrespectful to everybody else”.

Another titanic collision between the old foes has been earmarked before a ball has been kicked in the All-Ireland championship round-robin series, and Fitzgerald feels that they hype around it is unfair on other sides. 

Should the Rebels and back-to-back champions Dublin both top their respective qualifier groups, and clear the quarter-final stages, they’d meet in the last four at Croke Park on 25 August.

11-time All-Ireland winner Bríd Stack acknowledged on Tuesday that there’s plenty of football to be played yet, but it would be a tie to savour.

“It’s just vital that they’re at their peak come that game – and it’s going to be a savage game if it does happen,” she said. “You would be lining up for a new pairing as well for the All-Ireland final, which would be great for the game.”

But later that day, Fitzgerald — whose side find themselves in a group with Ulster pair Cavan and Armagh — dismissed any talk of that potential showdown with the Sky Blues.

“That’s being very disrespectful to everybody else,” he told The42 at the LGFA’s championship launch.

There’s nothing to say that we’ll top the group or get out of the group. I don’t go by any of that rubbish.

“Mayo or Galway or any of those teams are quite capable of beating us on their day, as are Armagh. If you look at Armagh’s forward line, what team in the country wouldn’t want Aimee Mackin? And her sister. The Cavan forward line the same with Aishling Sheridan.

Ephie Fitzgerald talks to his team after the game Fitzgerald talking to his side last year. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“We’re not deluding ourselves into thinking anything other than we’ll have to work hard and be competitive. We are talented, there’s no denying that we are a good side. It’s just we have to go and prove it now.”

Most would regard Mick Bohan’s Dublin and Cork as the top two in ladies football.

They’ve met in four of the last five championship finals, and their most recent battle came in a dramatic Division 1 league semi-final in which the Leesiders dethroned the then holders.

Fitzgerald’s side went on to beat Galway in the final and impressed further en route to retaining their Munster crown, so understandably, their manager is pleased.

Well, there’s only two national titles. We have one so we’re happy enough with that. We’ve won the Munster championship, we’re still a few behind Kerry and that so we’re trying to catch up.

“I wouldn’t say it’s all about championship but that’s the focus now. We’ve worked hard so we’re looking forward to it. Barring any unforeseen injuries and that, we’re ready for action.”

There’s mixed news on that front with Niamh Cotter breaking a bone in her hand which will see her sidelined for now, but captain Doireann O’Sullivan is back fully fit ahead of their opening clash against the Breffni next weekend. 

The mood is good in the camp, with a nice balance being found between rest and intense training over the past few weeks. A training camp in Kerry saw them “work their socks off” last weekend, with all coming together nicely ahead of the business end of the year.

“We’ve trained harder this year than we’ve ever trained,” the Nemo Rangers club man claims. “We have a lot of nutritional work done, a lot of strength and conditioning obviously, we have some sport psychology done as well.

Shauna Kelly celebrates at the final whistle with Doireann O'Sullivan Doireann O'Sullivan celebrates reaching last year's All-Ireland final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“We’re looking for inches, really. At this level, if we play Dublin in the morning, there’s not going to be very much between us. Galway have improved dramatically, Mayo have improved, Donegal.

There’s five our six teams there that are really in with a shout of winning the competition, we’re one of them.

“We probably have the toughest group as well with Cavan and Armagh. Our focus is fully on Cavan. If we can win that, it sets us up nicely for the next five or six weeks.”

It really is all about these big upcoming games.

“They’re televised as well which is a big boost,” he interjects, giving TG4 the nod. “It’s good for us too in terms of motivation and that having the girls on tely. They like showcasing their talents.

Hopefully we’ll give a good account of ourselves. If we play to the best of our ability, we’ll be difficult to beat. But we’ll take nothing for granted at the same time. 

He concludes: “We’re blessed with a very, very good side. As I said, we’ve worked harder this year than we’ve ever worked. Hopefully… you never know on any given day, refereeing decisions and things can go against you.

“But we couldn’t do any more than we’re doing and the girls couldn’t train any harder than they’ve done. They’re looking forward to it. If they play to the best of their ability, I think we’ll be there or thereabouts.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie