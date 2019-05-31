This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 31 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We've been lucky,' says Eriksen as he insists Tottenham won't be 'Spursy' tomorrow night

The Londoners face Liverpool in Madrid, and their Danish midfielder thinks they’ve successfully silenced a lot of their critics.

By The42 Team Friday 31 May 2019, 12:40 PM
39 minutes ago 667 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4663137
Tottenham's Danish star Christian Eriksen.
Image: Laurence Griffiths
Tottenham's Danish star Christian Eriksen.
Tottenham's Danish star Christian Eriksen.
Image: Laurence Griffiths

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN HAS conceded that Tottenham have been “lucky” during their run to the Champions League final but believes that their progress this season has gone a long way to silencing their critics.

Spurs face Liverpool in Saturday’s showpiece in Madrid in what is the first all-English final since Manchester United beat Chelsea in Moscow back in 2008.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were on the brink of being eliminated from the group stages of this season’s competition, with PSV’s final-game draw against Inter sending them through at the Italian side’s expense.

Since then, the north Londoners have progressed past Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax, with there having been elements of good fortune to help them along the way.

Raheem Sterling’s last-gasp strike in the quarters had appeared to win the tie for City, only for VAR to rule the goal out, while it took a second-half Lucas Moura hat-trick to advance past Ajax.

And Eriksen isn’t sure that it’s destiny that Spurs have got this far, insisting that his side have got lucky in their run to the final.

He told reporters: “I don’t know if it’s destiny. I think at the moment we’ve just been lucky! First of all, with the City game, with Sterling, I thought we were out. Gone.

“Then Ajax was a bit different because it was during the game. There was no waiting or standing around. It was just Lucas pops up at the right time. It was nerve-wracking and it was dramatic. We’re just happy we were on the right side.

“It has [been up and down]. A lot has happened. In the group stage, after three games we were a bit far behind. Things changed and going into the other games in the knockout stages they were intense.

Britain Soccer Champions League Final Tottenham players in training. Source: Tim Ireland

“[Sterling's disallowed goal was] mad. Mad. It was weird. I passed the ball away and they went through and ended up scoring. It would have been a disaster.

“For a few minutes, it was about trying to get back in the game because there was still in a few minutes to go. In the end, it was lucky they changed it and it fell our way because it would have been very, very painful.

Going into the City game, the second one, and the Ajax game, the second one, were something were exciting but luckily they fell on our side. We would have felt very down and we wouldn’t be standing here if they hadn’t gone our way. There were a lot of ups and downs, it was very exciting as a fan. But a bit unnerving.

Rival fans have been known to ridicule Tottenham for their apparent failure to deliver when it matters most and Eriksen thinks they have successfully silenced their critics with their impressive Champions League run this season.

When asked if it’s a chance for Spurs players to become legends, he said: “Of course.

“Now it depends if they keep winning, year after year. It changes. Spurs as a club, if you look from a historical point of view from Tottenham at how many trophies they’ve won before, where they’ve been before, it’s new.

It’s something that will change the club, how people look at the club, how people think about us players at Spurs. We’re not going to be Spursy, or whatever they call it. As a player you just go for the moment and hope it falls your way.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie