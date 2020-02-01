This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Haaland scores another two goals for Dortmund in thrashing of Union Berlin

Bayern Munich were also winners in the Bundesliga today.

By AFP Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 5:22 PM
Erling Haaland celebrates his second goal against Union Berlin today.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Erling Haaland celebrates his second goal against Union Berlin today.
Image: DPA/PA Images

NORWEGIAN RISING STAR Erling Braut Haaland made it seven goals in three games for Borussia Dortmund after scoring a double in Saturday’s 5-0 Bundesliga thrashing of Union Berlin.

The 19-year-old, who had netted five times in his first two appearances since signing from Salzburg, scored either side of half-time at Signal Iduna Park after being handed his first Dortmund start by coach Lucien Favre.

Haaland’s tally is the most by any Bundesliga player in their first three league matches.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for Dortmund, five minutes before Haaland struck first. Haaland rounded out the scoring, following second-half goals from Marco Reus and Axel Witsel. 

Dortmund moved third in the table, three points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who beat Mainz 3-1.

Bayern’s goals came within the first half-hour, with Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, and Thiago Alcantara on the scoresheet. 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

