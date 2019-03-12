Espoir D'Allen wins the Champion Hurdle for Gavin Cromwell

Espoir D’Allen ridden by Mark Walsh enters the winners enclosure. Source: Andrew Matthews

GAVIN CROMWELL TOOK his training career to the next level at Cheltenham this afternoon by sending out Espoir D’Allen to win the Champion Hurdle.

Owned by JP McManus, whose defending and dual champion Buveur D’Air fell early in the race, Espoir D’Allen travelled best before taking up the running two out.

From there, the outcome looked in little doubt, with the Mark Walsh-ridden five-year-old going further clear on the run-in. Espor D’Allen was returned a 16-1 winner.

- Brian Sheerin, for more visit the Racing Post

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: