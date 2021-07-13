Italy dominate Uefa's official Team of Euro 2020

FIVE ITALIAN PLAYERS have been included in Uefa’s official Team of the Tournament for Euro 2020.

Player of the Tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma is unsurprisingly picked in goal, with Leonardos Bonucci and Spinazzola included in defence. Bonucci was Man of the Match in the final, while Spinazzola was outstanding before his tournament was cruelly cut short by an Achilles injury in the closing stages of the quarter-final win over Belgium.

Elsewhere, Jorginho is named in midfield, while Juventus’ Federico Chiesa is included in attack.

Beaten finalists England are the next-best represented, with defenders Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker included along with Raheem Sterling.

Spain’s sensational teenage midfielder Pedri is also included, along with Spurs and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is also included, and is the only member of the XI who did not play in the semi-final.

The team was selected by Uefa’s Technical Observers of the competition, a list which includes Irish legends Robbie Keane and Packie Bonner.

Uefa Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)