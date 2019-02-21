Ireland paired with Germany and Ukraine in Euro 2021 qualifying draw

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND discovered their fate at the Euro 2021 qualifying draw in Nyon today.

Colin Bell’s side will face Germany, Ukraine, Greece and Montenegro as they attempt to qualify for a major tournament at senior level for the first time ever.

48 teams will be involved in the competition. There are nine groups to determine the 15 teams that will join tournament hosts England at Euro 2021.

Group winners will qualify automatically, while the three best runners-up will join them, with the six other second-place teams competing to qualify via the play-offs.

The qualifying campaign begins in August 2019 and finishes in October 2020, with the tournament proper taking place in 2021 between 11 July and 1 August.

Despite some encouraging results, most notably a 0-0 draw away to reigning European champions Netherlands, Ireland last year missed out on qualification for the 2019 World Cup, finishing third in their group.

That is the @UEFAWomensEURO completed! ✅



We're in Group I which is below 👇



Germany🇩🇪

Ukraine🇺🇦#IRLWNT🇮🇪

Greece🇬🇷

Montenegro🇲🇪



Dates for each tie to be announced later today! #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/7HxgEqYHbB — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 21, 2019

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: