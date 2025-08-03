Watching Euro 2025 from afar, Ireland's missed opportunity, and future focus

I WAS IN Naples the day after Italy’s Euro 2025 quarter-final win over Norway.

Amid small talk about SSC Napoli, our taxi driver tried to capture the love of football in the city.

“God first, football second,” he said.

It may have been the language barrier, but he seemed oblivious to Italy’s landmark victory the pervious night.

As we tore through the narrow cobblestone streets, with tributes to the late Diego Maradona at every corner, I tried to explain the significance of the win. A first semi-final since 1997. A meeting with defending champions England. Legendary striker Cristiana Girelli. Perennial underachievers Norway.

I gave up when we were nearly ploughed into at a typically chaotic junction. (Junction? Questionable. If you’ve ever been to Naples, you’ll understand.)

Having previously been glued to the early group stage action, I missed the majority of its latter half due to a pre-planned holiday with friends. Ireland’s absence brought one silver lining, at least. A Mediterranean cruise meant I didn’t get to see a whole pile of live football, and a return to solid ground ended the famine.

England and Sweden were in the next quarter-final, and thankfully, RTÉ Player was accessible on Naples Airport’s WiFi. A monthly phone bill of €91.50 was a harsh lesson to turn off data roaming, but catching up on Wales’ defeats may have been worth it. Not bitter.

Half time neared as I boarded the flight home. Sweden 2, England 0.

The result which greeted me in Dublin? Sweden 2, England 2. England win 3-2 on penalties.

Perhaps the best, worst shootout in history was watched almost immediately.

England’s path to glory continued in that manner. Marathon matches, incredible fight backs, and dramatic penalties.

As they broke Italian hearts in the 119th minute of the semi-final — after a 96th minute equaliser forced extra time — I wondered if our Naples taxi driver was watching somewhere.

Alamy Stock Photo

Back on duty for The 42, I also thought of Ireland and what could have been. Last February, they drew 0-0 in an international friendly in Florence. They may have even won but for Leanne Kiernan’s second-half goal being disallowed for a borderline offside call.

A tweet from former Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson caught the eye.

“Heartbreak for Italy, but reaping reward of investment into domestic game. Fully professional league from 2022, 21 of squad home based, competitive in Champions League, sustained performance in Nations League A, and moments from reaching the Euro 2025 final.”

Katie McCabe made similar points in a sit down interview this week as she offered an honest assessment of women and girls’ football in Ireland.

“We don’t want to be left behind,” the Irish captain and Arsenal Champions League winner said at one point. “We need to keep doing more.”

Issues have been detailed by The 42 in recent months. Failure to qualify for Euro 2025, and an alarming 4-0 defeat to Slovenia, have highlighted deeper problems threatening future success.

It’s a stark contrast to England, our nearest neighbours celebrating back to back European titles. While population, playing numbers and investment levels are incomparable, the current juxtaposition lays bare the widening chasm.

The impact and legacy of Euro 2022 has been well documented, from the growth of the WSL on and off the pitch right down to grassroots and recreational level. Will this tournament be as impactful?

Can there be a knock-on effect on these shores? Surely there’s bits and pieces worth looking at in England’s blueprint and policies. There’s inspiration and motivation, if nothing else.

Denise O'Sullivan and Katie McCabe after last year's Euro 2025 playoff defeat to Wales. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

We wrote about the conflicting feeling of watching a tournament without Ireland before it all kicked off. Regret, enjoyment, hope.

It will have been a painful experience for the players, the sense of missed opportunity deepening with the action in full flow.

What could have been. What should have been.

But it must have also sharpened the focus for October’s Nations League A/B promotion/relegation play-off against Belgium, who impressed at the tournament themselves.

Ireland must now channel the hurt of watching from afar, and use it as motivation to qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

The journey continues at the Aviva Stadium on Friday 24 October. If you enjoyed watching the madness of Euro 2025 in Switzerland, give it a go.

McCabe said as much this week. “This is a massive tie so we want the Aviva absolutely rocking. Even if people are fans of the men’s game but are football fans, we’d love for you to come and support us.”

If you have misgivings about the way the FAI is run or the depth of quality, fair enough. But in the meantime there are teams that need our support as we try to regain some momentum, from the ground up.