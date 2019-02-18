This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Healy, Mageean and Barr lead the way to Glasgow as strong Irish team named for European Indoors

A strong Irish team of 16 athletes has been chosen for next month’s European Indoor Athletics Championships.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 18 Feb 2019, 3:22 PM
Phil Healy pictured in Berlin at the European Athletics Championships in August.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Phil Healy pictured in Berlin at the European Athletics Championships in August.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

A STRONG TEAM of 16 athletes has been chosen to represent Ireland at next month’s European Indoor Athletics Championships, which takes place in Glasgow from 1-3 March next month.

Star names including Phil Healy (400m), Thomas Barr (400m), Ciara Mageean (1,500m) and Mark English (800m) will lead the Irish team hoping to build on what was an outstanding calendar year in 2018 for Athletics Ireland.

Cork native Healy became the first Irish athlete in 40 years to hold the 100m and 200m records at the same time, while also representing her country in Berlin at the European Championships — where she placed 7th in her 100m semi-final at the Olympic Stadium.

She got 2019 off the perfect start at the end of January by winning the 400m event at the Vienna International Indoor Meet. 

Mageean will tackle the 1,500m event in Scotland having enjoyed success last week at the Irish Life National Indoor Championships, winning the women’s 3,000m event on Saturday having smashed her own national indoor record for the 1,500m three days beforehand.

2015 European indoor silver medallist Mark English won his 6th national indoor title yesterday.

Ferrybank Olympian Barr, who won bronze in the 400m hurdles at the 2018 European Athletics Championships in Germany, endured a frustrating evening in Abbotstown yesterday. 

The Waterford native dropped out of the 400m final after being knocked off balance following a coming together with Andrew Mellon.

“This is a strong Irish team that is primed to put in a performance at this championship,” said High Performance Director Paul McNamara. “Our more high profile athletes have had stellar seasons to date. This will be a good championships for Irish athletics.”

There will also be senior debuts for Molly Scott (SLOT) and Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn) in the 60m, Sophie Becker (St Joseph’s) in the 400m and Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley) in the high jump.

