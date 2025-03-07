Mawdsley withdraws from 400m as English and McPhillips advance at European Indoors

IRELAND’S SHARLENE MAWDSLEY has withdrawn from this morning’s 400m heats at the European Indoor Championships due to hamstring issue sustained in the warm-up.

Mawdsley was due to run in Heat 5 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, hours after her heroics in last night’s 4x400m mixed relay, but did not start.

Posting on Instagram, Mawdsley said she had to withdraw from the individual 400m after sustaining a “slight injury in my hamstring” in this morning’s warm-up.

“I’m devastated after my run in yesterday’s relay splitting a 49.9 but I’ll be back for outdoors,” she added.

It’s understood Mawdsley was also suffering with a cold coming into this championships.

The Tipperary star was on the anchor leg last night as Ireland finished fifth in a time of 3.17.63, her split of 49.93 the fastest from a woman in the field.

Lauren Cadden and Rachel McCann featured in the 400m heats, but neither progressed.

Cadden was fifth in Heat 2 in a time of 56.57. The Sligo woman went out fast but ran out of steam, finishing over two seconds off her personal best and season’s best of 54.03. Dutch ace Lieke Klaver won the race in 51.52.

Lauren Cadden in action. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

McCann clocked a personal best on her individual senior international debut, finishing fifth in Heat 4 in 53.16.

Running from Lane 1, the North Down AC athlete held off Portugal’s Carina Vanessa down the home straight to improve on her previous personal best of 54.03.

In other big women’s 400m news, Great Britain star Amber Anning was disqualified for a lane infringement after winning Heat 1.

Earlier in Apeldoorn, Irish duo Mark English and Cian McPhillips progressed in the 800m.

McPhillips fell on the last lap of his heat and finished fifth (1:57.35), but was later reinstated, while English placed second in his heat, and fifth overall (1:46.42).

Mark English surges up the inside to take second spot in his 800m heat and progress to the semi-finals #Apeldoorn2025 #rtesport pic.twitter.com/3HmBsOFwbo — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 7, 2025

Donegal veteran English went out fast and imposed himself near the front early on, remaining in contention despite some pushing with Sweden’s Andreas Kramer, and he finished strong, finding a gap on the inside and powering towards the line.

McPhillips, meanwhile, could not evade Poland’s Bartosz Kitlinski on the back straight after the Polish athlete stumbled, having tangled with Britain’s Thomas Randolph.

The Longford 22-year-old finished out his race in fifth; himself and Kitlinski both reinstated afterwards and progressing to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

- Additional reporting from Ronan Early