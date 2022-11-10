Evan Ferguson in contention for Euro 2024 campaign after 'early promotion' to senior squad

STEPHEN KENNY ADMITS Evan Ferguson’s first senior international call-up represents an “early promotion”, but says a loan move in January may put him in contention to feature in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign next year.

Ferguson was the headline inclusion in a 26-man squad named today for next week’s friendly matches with Norway and Malta, with his fellow Irish U21 team-mate Will Smallbone also called up for the first time.

Ferguson’s precocity has been long-flagged. In 2019, he made a substitute appearance for Bohemians in a friendly against Chelsea aged just 14, the same age at which he made his League of Ireland bow for Bohs. He moved to Brighton at 16, and made his Premier League for the club last season, aged 17. He then scored his first senior goal for the club in a win against Forest Green in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

“He’s very young, there’s no doubt he hasn’t played many games but he’s been really exceptional coming through the ranks all the way up at international level”, said Stephen Kenny, who added that Ferguson has been included partly to pre-empt Will Keane’s potential withdrawal through injury. Keane is going for a scan following an injury playing for Wigan in midweek.

“With Will in mind and Adam Idah and Troy Parrott injured, it’s an opportunity for Evan”, continued Kenny.

“I know it’s an early promotion for Evan. I suppose the way I have to look at it: if Evan goes on loan in January, which is quite possible, between March and June, which is a key time for us, we can’t predict how he will do, but if he went and did well and got regular game-time and scored goals, he could easily come into the picture in March or June. It can change that quickly. Everyone’s first loan isn’t always a success and we can’t count on that. He scores different types of goals, he scores great headed goals which is rare enough now, we are not producing that type of player. He’s a natural goalscorer and it will be good experience for him in the squad.”

Kenny laughed when asked if he had coached Evan’s father Barry, an LOI stalwart. “My god you make me feel old there. I didn’t have that pleasure, maybe coached against his dad, that’s for sure.”

A quartet of domestic players are on the standby list: Neil Farrugia, Rory Gaffney, Daniel Cleary of Shamrock Rovers along with Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Meanwhile, Derby County duo Jason Knight and Conor Hourihane have been left out of the squad as League One sides are not obliged to release players for this international window, with League One games continuing despite the World Cup.

“I have no idea why it isn’t a fully sanctioned window that we can demand everyone [is released]“, said Kenny. “They have competitive matches, but from our point of view playing for your country is the pinnacle of your career, and should be above everything. Ideally we want everyone here but there’s nothing we can do.”

Shane Duffy has been omitted for personal reasons, while Joe Hodge hasn’t made the cut despite his frequent involvement at first-team level with Wolves.

“Joe’s a terrific talent, I seen that with Tom Mohan’s U19 team when he was two years out of his age group in [the Euro Championships] Armenia. Again, he is someone who went on loan to Derry and got injured so came back.

“Scott Sellars had him at Man City and took him with him to Wolves. He regards Joe very highly as well and he has made some recent cameo performances [in Premier League] so we will continue to monitor and I think he will continue to be very important in the U21s campaign next year.

“As a holding player in that position and we do have other players competing for that position, like Conor Coventry and Jack Taylor, so other players come into the picture.”

Kenny, meanwhile, is hoping Erling Haaland is picked for the friendly in Dublin, as a tune-up for the Euro 2024 qualifier with France in March.

“He is a phenomenon. He is a very exciting player, he has electric speed and incredible capacity to score goals, and physical strength. His goal ratio with Dortmund and Norway was really high, and he has followed that up with Man City which isn’t a surprise considering the level of player around him. You have other good players like Odegaard, a terrific player: Norway have some really good players. From our point of view it’s good preparation for France in March, I feel, that’s a very important game for us in March. We have got to make sure we are ready then, and this game is good preparation for that.”