Evan Ferguson could make his Brighton return as early as Monday

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION boss Roberto de Zerbi hopes that Evan Ferguson could be fit in time to face Everton on Monday.

The Ireland striker has missed The Seagulls’ last four games — including their FA Cup semi-final defeat — as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Brighton’s hopes of European qualification received a huge boost last night as Alexis Mac Allister’s 99th-minute penalty fired them to a dramatic 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The win moves them to within four points of fifth-placed Liverpool, having played two games less than the Reds.

Advertisement

And De Zerbi revealed afterwards that Ferguson is nearing a return to fitness ahead of the run-in, though stressed that he would not rush the teenager back before he is ready.

“Evan, I hope [he is available] for Monday but I don’t know,” he said, “and I don’t want to take a risk with the health of the players.”