Season of triumph and woe a reminder of football's fickle nature for Ireland's shining lights

THE INTRIGUING PROSPECT of Evan Ferguson taking on Nathan Collins in the Premier League this afternoon looks to be one that Ireland fans will be denied.

There probably won’t be much other reason to keep an eye on how Brighton and Wolves get on at the Amex Stadium.

For different reasons, injury in the case of Ferguson, being out of favour for Collins, the pair are unlikely to share a pitch later today.

They have certainly enjoyed and endured contrasting seasons in their burgeoning Premier League careers.

Roberto De Zerbi admitted yesterday that he was still averse to taking a risk with his precocious striker’s ankle problem, an issue which forced him off in the first half of an impressive win away to Chelsea and meant he missed the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United last Sunday.

With the ink still drying on a new contract until 2028 – signed earlier in the week just after another exciting Irish talent, Andrew Moran, also committed his future to the club – Ferguson knows that he finds himself on the precipice of the next exciting stage of his top-flight career in England.

Given this is the second new deal he has penned this season, that gives you an indication of his stock among the Brighton hierarchy – and beyond – right now.

But that’s all it is. A moment in time when his undoubted talent and mentality is in sync with a manager who has been won over and now trusts him.

That is the vital component for any 18-year-old making their way in the game, knowing the person in charge on the touchline will afford them the time to mature and truly establish themself as a force.

The first new terms that Ferguson signed came a month before he made his senior Ireland debut against Norway last November.

He returned to his club, and stories of a possible loan move to the English Championship in order to further his development. Sheffield United (promoted this week), Millwall and Middlesbrough (the latter confirmed in the play-offs, the former on the brink) were all interested and Ferguson was keen to explore the possibilities.

The World Cup provided the perfect chance to impress De Zerbi during a warm-weather training camp in Dubai, and the Italian’s arrival has acted as a catalyst for an incredible breakthrough campaign.

Ferguson has, of course, risen to the challenge posed by his new manager and proved capable of not only showing he understands what is being asked of him but also delivering in the heat of Premier League battle.

But when Graham Potter departed for Stamford Bridge in September and the Italian replaced him, Ferguson found himself in a scenario that so often proves to be just as precarious as it is promising.

A new manager brings new ideas, and demands.

Ferguson only has to see how another of Ireland’s shining lights has been dulled somewhat by the game’s fickle nature.

Collins was plucked from relegated Burnley for upwards of £20 million last summer, and then Wolves manager explained to The 42 at the start of the season how the former Cherry Orchard schoolboy was a future captain.

It felt as if Collins was at the club years within a matter of days, and the former Benfica manager spoke about the similarities the 21-year-old had to Manchester City’s Ruben Dias.

An away game against the Premier League champions on 22 January was also the last time Collins started for his club.

He has been reduced to five substitute appearances since – totalling 107 minutes of action – as Lage’s replacement, Julen Lopetegui, opted for the experience of mid-season signing Craig Dawson to help stave off relegation.

PA Nathan Collins' last Premier League start was against Manchester City on 22 January. PA

Dealing with such a dramatic change in dynamic, and stature, at a new club is another test of Collins’ maturity and temperament.

Had Michael Beale, now in charge at Rangers, not turned down the Wolves job while at Queens Park Rangers before the Spaniard eventually accepted, perhaps Collins’ season might have panned out differently.

Again, those shifting tectonic platers are indicative of how there is so much out of their control.

Lopetegui came through the door just as the Premier League paused for the World Cup. Wolves were second bottom and sinking.

As they travel to Brighton today they are 13th, eight points clear of the drop and no doubt preparing for next season.

We are still only at the very beginning of what Ferguson and Collins must navigate through in careers that promise so much.