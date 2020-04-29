This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 29 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It has brought us closer even though we know each other so well' - The top Ireland duo isolating together

ParaCycling greats Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy are enjoying living and training together.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 9:37 AM
1 hour ago 1,460 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5086743
Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy are both staying in McCrystal's home.
Image: Paralympics Ireland.
Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy are both staying in McCrystal's home.
Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy are both staying in McCrystal's home.
Image: Paralympics Ireland.

IRELAND PARACYCLING DUO Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy are closer than ever at the moment — both in isolation together through the Covid-19 crisis.

The pair are used to spending long hours together around the year — they are Paralympic and World Championship gold medallists on the tandem bike — but this is like nothing they’ve done before.

Originally from Crawley in the UK, Dunlevy is happily spending life in lockdown on these shores in the company of pilot McCrystal and her family in Dundalk.

“It’s going well,” McCrystal explained in a video with Paralympics Ireland. “It wasn’t planned.

“Katie had come over two weeks before all this happened. Our team, had an engagement camp pencilled in at the Institute of Sport and Katie came over for that just to get a week done before we went to Dublin.

“Then this all kicked off and she hasn’t gone home.”

“Yeah,” Dunleavy laughs. “In those first few weeks, we managed to get out on the bike and do a lot of miles on the tandem. It just kind of got worse really quickly, it’s changed so quickly, hasn’t it?

“We were going really well this year coming up to the Road World Championships at the beginning of June. I was coming over to get some tandem time in on the road and the engagement camp, and then the restrictions changed so that we couldn’t go more than 2km so we’ve been indoors training. 

“It was the best decision for my family at home — I live with my parents — and for me, with the risk of travelling and everything that I would stay here. We’re just training hard every day.”

Source: paralympicsire/YouTube

Enjoying the company of McCrystal and her two daughters, Dunlevy adds:

“It’s a change but I’ve been over here to stay with Eve throughout the years on and off, especially in the summer, getting time in on the bike together. The girls know me quite well, so that’s not so much of a change but the duration is.

“I’m just making sure that I’m staying in touch with my family. Sometimes I’m a bit homesick and struggling a little bit, but on the whole I’m good and we’re training well. I’m enjoying it. It’s not forever and I’m making the most of the time here with Eve.”

The change of family situation certainly doesn’t bother McCrystal, who had taken time off from her work as a member of An Garda Síochána to focus on Tokyo 2020.

“It’s fine. I’m always an open-door policy. I love people around me and I’m definitely a people’s person so to be honest, I prefer that she’s here. We are motivation for each other through these times. We’re on the bike together, we have gym twice a week.

“In my head I’m just looking at like it’s just a long training camp and I have to say I’m really enjoying it.”

Both training indoors on stationary bikes and  “ready to go if anything comes up,” McCrystal and Dunlevy feel they have gotten even closer as a duo and a team through this time — and it’s really benefitting them.

2020-uci-paracycling-track-world-championships Dunlevy and McCrystal. Source: Casey B. Gibson

“We always were close,” McCrystal says. “I suppose the two of us didn’t know how we’d manage over a number of weeks together at a time but we’re both very easy-going. All we want to do is get up and train; get faster and get stronger.

“You could sit down and take the negatives out of all of this for both of us, but we’ve just taken positives. For me not having to take the kids to school, to go horse-riding, to go to Gaelic, I’m getting an awful lot of rest that I never would have got before so I can see that benefit. I’m learning something new: I should be resting more.

“We always get on, and I think this has benefitted us massively.”

Dunlevy offers: “It’s Eve’s house but she has welcomed me and we just work so well together. It has brought us closer, we’re getting to know each other maybe even a bit more even though we know each other so well — we’ve been training and racing together for many years now.

“It’s just a different scenario and situation for us at the moment, but we’re getting on and motivating each other. We’re so driven, now more than ever, and even with Tokyo another year away, it’s still the same for us.”

See the full interview here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie