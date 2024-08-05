Advertisement
Ireland's Finn Lynch. Oceansport/David Branigan/INPHO
Mixed Fortunes

Lynch progresses to medal race as McMahon bows out after low winds disrupt Olympic sailing

Eve McMahon bows out in 13th place overall.
5.20pm, 5 Aug 2024
FINN LYNCH WILL compete in the medal race of the men’s dinghy tomorrow, while Eve McMahon’s Olympic campaign is over after a disruptive day of sailing at the Paris Olympics.

There was a significant delay to the start of Race 9 in the women’s dinghy due to low winds, a weather issue which has affected a lot of the sailing events in Paris. McMahon was 14th overall heading into the race, and the 19-year-old was sixth at one point which moved her up to 12th overall.

She eventually finished in seventh at the Marseille Marina, bringing her up to 13th ahead of Race 10. McMahon needed to break into the top-10 in Race 10 in order to progress to the Medal Race.

However, low winds interfered again forcing the race to be abandoned and McMahon was denied a chance to claim a place in the medal race as she bows out in 13th.

Meanwhile, the last two races in the men’s dinghy were abandoned, meaning Lynch will go into tomorrow’s medal race in 10th position. Speaking on RTÉ’s coverage, sailing analyst Maurice O’Connell explained that the best Lynch can hope for is an eighth-placed finish.

Author
Sinead Farrell
