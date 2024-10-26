Beto rescues dramatic point for Everton against Fulham

SUBSTITUTE BETO’S STOPPAGE-TIME header earned Everton a point as they drew 1-1 with Fulham at Goodison Park.

The striker nodded home in the fourth minute of added time to cancel out former Toffees winger Alex Iwobi’s 61st-minute strike and extend the hosts’ unbeaten run to five matches.

Everton had a first-half effort disallowed, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s finish being ruled out for offside, but had showed little threat before Beto’s last-gasp intervention.

Sean Dyche’s men move up a place to 15th in the Premier League table while Fulham – whose boss Marco Silva was also back at his old club having managed Everton from May 2018 to December 2019 – stay 10th.

Fulham created the first chance of the game in the seventh minute as Raul Jimenez brought down Kenny Tete’s cross and flicked a shot that was claimed by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

At the other end, penalty appeals were dismissed by referee John Brooks when Calvert-Lewin went down in the box under the attentions of Calvin Bassey and Abdoulaye Doucoure headed into Fulham keeper Bernd Leno’s arms.

But it was the visitors having more of the ball and they threatened again in the 27th minute when Vitalii Mykolenko lost possession, the ball was fed to Adama Traore and his strike was parried by Pickford. With Everton failing to clear, Emile Smith Rowe then hooked over moments later.

The hosts subsequently thought they were ahead just past the half-hour mark as Idrissa Gueye powered a shot against the bar and Calvert-Lewin slotted in on the follow-up but the effort was ruled out for offside, a decision confirmed following a VAR check.

Both sides had good opportunities in the final few minutes of the half with Dwight McNeil seeing his header caught by Leno and Issa Diop and Iwobi missing the target for Fulham.

Fulham applied further pressure early in the second half and after Andreas Pereira had dragged a shot wide, they took the lead when Smith Rowe evaded a couple of challenges and laid the ball to Iwobi, who advanced to the box and beat Pickford at his near post.

Everton fans voiced their frustration soon after as Jack Harrison fired into the stand before Iwobi put a ball into the danger zone, where Doucoure intervened just before it could get to Smith Rowe.

Jimenez fired wide and Everton substitute Jesper Lindstrom saw a shot dealt with by Leno.

When Beto then had a header comfortably saved by Leno in the final minute of normal time it looked as if the game was up for Everton.

But the Guinnea-Bissau international would have the final say soon after, heading home from Ashley Young’s cross to ensure it ended all square.