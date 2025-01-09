Everton sack Dyche with Coleman and Baines to take charge on interim basis

SEAN DYCHE HAS been sacked as Everton manager, the club have announced.

The Toffees have won just one of their last 11 Premier League matches under Dyche.

Everton confirmed that under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman would take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis, starting with tonight’s FA Cup tie against Peterborough at Goodison Park.

The club’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, will now begin the hunt for Dyche’s successor, with former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho having already been linked with the position.

Sean Dyche. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo