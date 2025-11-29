Malick Thiaw nets after 55 seconds as Newcastle ease to victory at Everton

Everton 1

Newcastle 4

MALICK THIAW SCORED the fastest goal of the season after just 55 seconds as Newcastle coasted to their first Premier League away win since April with a 4-1 victory at Everton.

The hosts showed none of the fight and resilience in evidence during Monday’s 10-man win at Old Trafford and the three goals they conceded in the first half were a result of defensive shortcomings.

So woeful was the performance, a number of fans were not prepared to give any more of their Saturday night to a lost cause and made their exits at half-time, leaving plenty of empty seats when the second half kicked off.

Everton made it all too easy for Newcastle, now within four points of fourth, who could not believe their luck with a goal in the first minute.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden had set the new benchmark for fastest goal just after 3pm but Thiew shaved four seconds off that.

Jordan Pickford tipped Anthony Elanga’s low shot around the post almost straight from kick-off and Thiaw, scoring his first goal since a £35million summer move from AC Milan, rose between centre-backs James Tarkowski and Michael Keane in the six-yard box.

Pickford was next at fault, although he was not on his own, as – obstructed by Tarkowski – he allowed Lewis Miley’s shot to go right through him after Tim Iroegbunam’s mis-control had led to pinball inside the penalty area.

In between, Everton had the better of the game but could not make decisive inroads, which has been their failing for some time, and although the crossbar came to Pickford’s rescue by keeping out Lewis Hall’s deflected shot, Nick Woltemade put the game out of reach in first-half stoppage time.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe had defended Nick Pope after a series of high-profile errors but was spared making a difficult decision after the goalkeeper sustained a groin injury in training.

That gave Aaron Ramsdale his first league start for the club after joining on loan in the summer, and his first contribution of note was to claim a cross and launch a counter-attack which led to Woltemade lobbing Pickford after being left on his own in the middle.

The visitors had scored as many in 45 minutes at Hill Dickinson Stadium as they had at every other Premier League away ground combined this season, and with the knowledge Everton had scored three times only once this season, some supporters headed home.

That exodus was hastened by Newcastle’s fourth in the 58th minute just after substitute Charly Alcaraz had rattled the crossbar.

Tarkowski’s goalline block from Woltemade, given too much time to shoot, was in vain as the ball was recycled to the far post where Thiaw outjumped Alcaraz.

Thierno Barry’s luck showed no sign of changing as his wait for a first Everton goal was denied by VAR after he headed the ball on to his own arm before slashing home.

Even Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring the best goal of the game was little consolation.

As Tarkowski’s long pass dropped over his shoulder, the midfielder – flanked by Tino Livramento and Thiaw – killed it with his first touch and his second teed up his shot to beat Ramsdale.