Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 3 January 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Dundalk defender leaves new club hours after signing announced

Sonni Nattestad’s spell at FK Jerv was remarkably brief.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Jan 2022, 5:04 PM
49 minutes ago 2,145 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5645066
Sonni Nattestad spent last season at Dundalk.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Sonni Nattestad spent last season at Dundalk.
Sonni Nattestad spent last season at Dundalk.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FORMER DUNDALK defender Sonni Nattestad was involved in a bizarre transfer saga today.

It was initially announced that the Faroe Islands international, who spent last season with the Lilywhites, had signed for Norwegian team FK Jerv.

However, just hours after the signing was announced on the club’s website, they confirmed that the player’s contract had been cancelled.

They outlined the situation on their official website with a statement that read: “FK Jerv and Sonni Nattestad have today decided to cancel the announced contract. The background is an issue the player has been involved in, and which we should have been aware of.

“The case Nattestad was involved in is not something we as a club can vouch for or be associated with.

“FK Jerv would like to apologise to everyone involved that we did not do a good enough job prior to the signing.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“FK Jerv and Arne Sandstø will be available for comment tomorrow morning.”

The 27-year-old joined Dundalk from Faroese side B36 Tórshavn ahead of the 2021 campaign but was one of a number of new signings that struggled to adapt to the League of Ireland as the Lilywhites finished a disappointing sixth in the table.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie