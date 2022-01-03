Ex-Dundalk defender leaves new club hours after signing announced

FORMER DUNDALK defender Sonni Nattestad was involved in a bizarre transfer saga today.

It was initially announced that the Faroe Islands international, who spent last season with the Lilywhites, had signed for Norwegian team FK Jerv.

However, just hours after the signing was announced on the club’s website, they confirmed that the player’s contract had been cancelled.

They outlined the situation on their official website with a statement that read: “FK Jerv and Sonni Nattestad have today decided to cancel the announced contract. The background is an issue the player has been involved in, and which we should have been aware of.

“The case Nattestad was involved in is not something we as a club can vouch for or be associated with.

“FK Jerv would like to apologise to everyone involved that we did not do a good enough job prior to the signing.

“FK Jerv and Arne Sandstø will be available for comment tomorrow morning.”

The 27-year-old joined Dundalk from Faroese side B36 Tórshavn ahead of the 2021 campaign but was one of a number of new signings that struggled to adapt to the League of Ireland as the Lilywhites finished a disappointing sixth in the table.