Monday 2 September, 2019
Ex-Ireland international Murphy joins League One strugglers

The Waterford native has signed for Bolton Wanderers.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 2 Sep 2019, 7:18 PM
Daryl Murphy (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Daryl Murphy (file pic).
Daryl Murphy (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Daryl Murphy has joined Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season, subject to clearance, after leaving Nottingham Forest.

The 36-year-old Waterford-born forward scored three goals in 32 appearances for Ireland, while his previous clubs have included Waterford, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Celtic, Ipswich and Newcastle United.

He joins a Bolton side that are currently bottom of League One with one draw and four losses from their opening five games.

In addition, Keith Hill’s side started the season with a 12-point deduction after going into administration earlier this year.

Last week, the club were saved from the imminent threat of extinction, after a takeover deal was completed.

