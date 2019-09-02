Ex-Ireland international Murphy joins League One strugglers

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Daryl Murphy has joined Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season, subject to clearance, after leaving Nottingham Forest.
The 36-year-old Waterford-born forward scored three goals in 32 appearances for Ireland, while his previous clubs have included Waterford, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Celtic, Ipswich and Newcastle United.
He joins a Bolton side that are currently bottom of League One with one draw and four losses from their opening five games.
In addition, Keith Hill’s side started the season with a 12-point deduction after going into administration earlier this year.
Last week, the club were saved from the imminent threat of extinction, after a takeover deal was completed.
