Ex-Ireland international O'Brien signs for Shelbourne

EX-IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Aiden O’Brien has signed for Shelbourne, it has been confirmed.

The 30-year-old, who joins on a free transfer, has signed a multi-year deal with the current Premier Division leaders.

O’Brien began his career at Millwall. In addition to several loan stints, he has represented Sunderland, Portsmouth and most recently Shrewsbury Town.

The Islington-born forward scored 68 goals in 188 league appearances in England.

O’Brien also won five senior Ireland caps between 2018 and 2019, scoring one goal.

“I am pleased to join Shelbourne FC and embark on this new adventure,” O’Brien said following the news.

“This decision was largely supported by the excellent staff and manager who helped me through the negotiation and made sure the deal worked for me and my family.

“I have heard such good things about the team and can’t wait to be part of it. Moving to Dublin was a big decision; my grandmother was born there and I had a great relationship with her.

“It feels like the right decision for me and where I am in my career. I am ready to go and so excited to help bring this club back to where it belongs.”

“Important moment, important signing,” Shels boss Damien Duff added. “Exciting times, exciting player.

“Aiden brings a wealth of experience and quality but most importantly presence, personality, leadership and a stone-cold belief.

“Aiden was desperate to come which I found so refreshing. He lives for pressure and responsibility so he has come to the right place at the right time. This signing is a big statement by the club. Time To Rise Again.”

Elsewhere, Ireland U21 international Bosun Lawal has joined Stoke City from Celtic for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who was also recently called up to the Ireland senior squad, signs following an impressive loan spell with Fleetwood Town.

Lawal, who can play in defence and midfield, made 42 appearances in League One last season, scoring six goals.

The youngster leaves Celtic without having made a Scottish Premiership appearance but is expected to get first-team opportunities with the Potters once he recovers from a short-term injury.

“Bosun is a player who I’ve followed closely for a number of years,” Stok Sporting Director and ex-Ireland international Jonathan Walters said.

“After competing with several top clubs, we are proud to have secured his signature.

“Our ambitions are perfectly aligned, and we believe he possesses all the attributes to reach the very top of the game.

“He is not only a fantastic addition to our squad but also a key part of our long-term vision for the Club.

“We’re confident that his talent and drive will make a significant impact as we look to achieve our goals together.”

Finally, Ireland U21 international Mipo Odubeko has signed for Fleetwood Town.

The 21-year-old striker was a free agent after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Maritimo earlier this summer.

He joins the League Two outfit on a one-year contract, becoming their seventh recruit of the summer.

Odubeko played for Man City, Man United and West Ham at youth level, while his senior career has included loan spells at Huddersfield, Doncaster and Port Vale, in addition to two FA Cup appearances for the Hammers.

The Dublin-born attacker could make his debut in Fleetwood’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Championship club West Brom on Tuesday.