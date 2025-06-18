Ex-Southampton boss replaces Chris Wilder as Sheffield United manager

Updated at 20.12

SHEFFIELD UNITED have appointed Ruben Selles as their new manager after Chris Wilder expressed “great regret” over his departure from Bramall Lane.

Selles was swiftly named as Wilder’s successor on Wednesday evening, with the Spaniard signing a three-year deal at the Championship club.

The 42-year-old former Southampton, Reading and Hull boss told the Blades website: “When we first heard about the possibility of coming here, it was a no-brainer for us to join a club with this kind of history and with a mission to move forward and try to be even more competitive.

“This is a very powerful and ambitious project. It was very important at the start of the conversations that everyone was on the same page.

“We need to embrace data and new technologies, but the most important thing is not to forget the football essence.

“I think we are capable of delivering a good model and optimising our performance by using all the tools that we have.

“Our identity is always very clear. We want to be aggressive, we want to make things happen.

“So, the fans can expect a team which is not going to wait or be reactive, we will be proactive, we are going to go and try and be as competitive as we can in every single game. If we can do that, then we’ll give ourselves a very good chance of winning games.”

Wilder’s departure had been expected over the last 24 hours following the club’s end-of-season review into their failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

Despite amassing 92 points, United finished third behind Leeds and Burnley and were beaten 2-1 by Sunderland in the play-off final at Wembley after taking the lead.

The Blades described Wilder’s departure as a “mutually agreed decision”.

The 57-year-old quickly released his statement through the club’s media platforms, saying he was “obviously disappointed” to be leaving Bramall Lane.

Wilder said: “It is with great regret that my time at Sheffield United has come to an end.

“I’d like to thank Stephen Bettis (chief executive) and Prince Abdullah (former owner) for bringing me back to the club and giving me the opportunity to rebuild the team and take this great club forward.

“To the fans, I’m obviously disappointed to be leaving, particularly because we were so close to getting back to the Premier League.

“I’m a Sheffielder through and through, I love this club and this city, and that feeling will never change.

“I depart with some cherished memories and feel proud to be talked about in the same manner that special Sheffield United managers are remembered — leading this team over 300 times will remain an incredible part of my life. This is a heartfelt thank you for all your support.”

American-based consortium COH Sports, who completed a takeover in December last year, had handed Wilder a new contract until the end of the 2027-28 season in January.