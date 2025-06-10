SPAIN WILL HOST two Formula One grands prix in 2026, with the new race in Madrid joining Barcelona, after organisers on Tuesday announced the calendar for a season that could bring big changes on the grid.
The 2026 campaign will open for the second successive season in Australia at Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit on 6-8 March.
The race in the Spanish capital Madrid is on 11-13 September and will bring the curtain down on the European segment of the season. The new Madrid circuit will have both street and non-street sectors.
Elsewhere in Europe, Italy’s Imola has been dropped for 2026.
The 24-weekend campaign will again conclude in Abu Dhabi, on 4-6 December.
Montreal in Canada will now follow Miami in May to cut down on travelling for the teams.
The 2026 season promises to look radically different with Cadillac becoming the 11th team on the grid and sweeping new regulations on aerodynamics and power units.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, said: “Next year’s FIA Formula One World Championship marks a significant new chapter for our sport.
“A new race, new teams, and the arrival of new manufacturers, all ushering in a fresh era of innovation and competition.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Madrid to host grand prix as Formula One announces 2026 calendar
SPAIN WILL HOST two Formula One grands prix in 2026, with the new race in Madrid joining Barcelona, after organisers on Tuesday announced the calendar for a season that could bring big changes on the grid.
The 2026 campaign will open for the second successive season in Australia at Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit on 6-8 March.
The race in the Spanish capital Madrid is on 11-13 September and will bring the curtain down on the European segment of the season. The new Madrid circuit will have both street and non-street sectors.
Elsewhere in Europe, Italy’s Imola has been dropped for 2026.
The 24-weekend campaign will again conclude in Abu Dhabi, on 4-6 December.
Montreal in Canada will now follow Miami in May to cut down on travelling for the teams.
The 2026 season promises to look radically different with Cadillac becoming the 11th team on the grid and sweeping new regulations on aerodynamics and power units.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, said: “Next year’s FIA Formula One World Championship marks a significant new chapter for our sport.
“A new race, new teams, and the arrival of new manufacturers, all ushering in a fresh era of innovation and competition.”
Formula One 2026 calendar
6-8 March: Melbourne, Australia
13-15 March: Shanghai, China
27-29 March: Suzuka, Japan
10-12 April: Sakhir, Bahrain
17-19 April: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
1-3 May: Miami, United States
22-24 May: Montreal, Canada
5-7 June: Monaco
12-14 June: Barcelona, Spain
26-28 June: Spielberg, Austria
3-5 July: Silverstone, Great Britain
17-19 July: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
24-26 July: Budapest, Hungary
21-23 August: Zandvoort, Netherlands
4-6 September: Monza, Italy
11-13 September: Madrid, Spain
25-27 September: Baku, Azerbaijan
9-11 October: Singapore
23-25 October: Austin, United States
30 October- 1 November: Mexico City, Mexico
6-8 November: Sao Paulo, Brazil
19-21 November: Las Vegas, United States
27-29 November: Lusail, Qatar
4-6 December: Abu Dhabi, UAE.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dates For The Diary F1 Formula One