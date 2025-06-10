Advertisement
More Stories
Carlos Sainz steering his car during a demonstration on a section of the future Formula 1 street circuit in Madrid on Saturday. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeDates For The Diary

Madrid to host grand prix as Formula One announces 2026 calendar

Two races in Spain, while Italy’s Imola dropped.
8.11am, 10 Jun 2025

SPAIN WILL HOST two Formula One grands prix in 2026, with the new race in Madrid joining Barcelona, after organisers on Tuesday announced the calendar for a season that could bring big changes on the grid.

The 2026 campaign will open for the second successive season in Australia at Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit on 6-8 March.

The race in the Spanish capital Madrid is on 11-13 September and will bring the curtain down on the European segment of the season. The new Madrid circuit will have both street and non-street sectors.

Elsewhere in Europe, Italy’s Imola has been dropped for 2026.

The 24-weekend campaign will again conclude in Abu Dhabi, on 4-6 December.

Montreal in Canada will now follow Miami in May to cut down on travelling for the teams.

The 2026 season promises to look radically different with Cadillac becoming the 11th team on the grid and sweeping new regulations on aerodynamics and power units.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, said: “Next year’s FIA Formula One World Championship marks a significant new chapter for our sport.

“A new race, new teams, and the arrival of new manufacturers, all ushering in a fresh era of innovation and competition.”

Formula One 2026 calendar

6-8 March: Melbourne, Australia

13-15 March: Shanghai, China

27-29 March: Suzuka, Japan

10-12 April: Sakhir, Bahrain

17-19 April: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

1-3 May: Miami, United States

22-24 May: Montreal, Canada

5-7 June: Monaco

12-14 June: Barcelona, Spain

26-28 June: Spielberg, Austria

3-5 July: Silverstone, Great Britain

17-19 July: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

24-26 July: Budapest, Hungary

21-23 August: Zandvoort, Netherlands

4-6 September: Monza, Italy

11-13 September: Madrid, Spain

25-27 September: Baku, Azerbaijan

9-11 October: Singapore

23-25 October: Austin, United States

30 October- 1 November: Mexico City, Mexico

6-8 November: Sao Paulo, Brazil

19-21 November: Las Vegas, United States

27-29 November: Lusail, Qatar

4-6 December: Abu Dhabi, UAE.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie