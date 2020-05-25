Disappointment for Irish internationals as English top-flight ends with immediate effect

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Irish players plying their trade in England following the news that the top two divisions in the women’s league have been ended with immediate effect.

The FA Women’s Super League, which is the top-flight competition, was suspended in March, along with the Women’s Championship, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A decision has now been taken not to restart those leagues, but to instead focus on preparations for 2020-21.

A statement on the Football Association’s website said the decision had been reached after “overwhelming feedback” from the clubs.

A number of Republic of Ireland internationals have been affected by the news, including Arsenal duo Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn, who both helped the Gunners to lift the Super League crown in 2019.

Megan Campbell’s Manchester City has also been impacted by the announcement, although the Irish defender is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a foot injury this year.

Recommendations for settling the sporting outcomes of the season — such as which teams should represent England in the 2020-21 Women’s Champions League — have been sent to the FA board for consideration.

A statement read: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship board has been in regular consultation with clubs and key stakeholders from across both leagues to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to conclude the 2019-20 season, and to give clubs and players the clarity and support they need at this time.

“Following overwhelming feedback from the clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019-20 season was made in the best interest of the women’s game.

“This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board and the FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020-21 campaign.

“Supporting the welfare of the clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game currently faces.”

Manchester City led the league, one point ahead of Chelsea, when the campaign was suspended, with the London club having a game in hand.

We can confirm that a decision has been made to end the 2019-20 season in the @BarclaysFAWSL and @FAWC_. — The FA (@FA) May 25, 2020

City said in a statement: “Manchester City Football Club now await the outcome of discussions regarding the final standings of the league table.

“Whilst disappointed that we are unable to complete the season, we understand the complexities of the situation and support the FA’s decision.”

The manager of their Manchester rivals United, Casey Stoney, said: “It’s obviously disappointing not to be able complete the season, but it is the right decision for the safety of everyone involved.

“Our focus now moves to our development for next season, which we have been continuously planning for throughout the year, and we can’t wait to be back on the pitch again when it is safe to do so.”

The full list of Ireland internationals in the WSL is as follows:

Arsenal

Katie McCabe

Louise Quinn

Manchester City

Megan Campbell

Tyler Toland

Liverpool

Niamh Fahey

West Ham

Leanne Kiernan

Courtney Brosnan

Ruesha Littlejohn

Reading

Grace Moloney

Brighton

Rianna Jarrett

Megan Connolly

Birmingham

Harriet Scott

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

