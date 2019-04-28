This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 28 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland captain McCabe scores as Arsenal secure Women's Super League in front of record crowd

Ireland duo Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn were crowned champions on Sunday at the AMEX Stadium.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 4:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,613 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4610234
McCabe celebrates scoring against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
McCabe celebrates scoring against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.
McCabe celebrates scoring against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SUNDAY PROVED TO be a perfect afternoon for Ireland duo Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn as Arsenal wrapped up the FA Women’s Super League title away to Brighton.

Goals from top goalscorer Vivianne Miedema, Ireland captain McCabe, Beth Mead and Dutch international Danielle van de Donk saw the Gunners secure a 4-0 away win at the AMEX Stadium in front of a record crowd of 5,265.

Sunday’s 4-0 win, which also featured fellow Ireland international Megan Connolly in midfield for Brighton, caps off an impressive seven-game winning streak at the end of this season, mathematically ensuring the title with a game to spare.

It is Arsenal’s first league title in seven years since their last WSL triumph in 2012, their third league championship overall.

McCabe signed a new long-term contract with the Londoners at the end of March, having moved from Shelbourne Ladies three years ago.

The midfielder, who was made Ireland’s youngest-ever captain at the age of 23 last year, won the FA Cup at the end of her debut season with the Gunners and now adds a league title to her collection at the club.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie