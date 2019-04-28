Ireland captain McCabe scores as Arsenal secure Women's Super League in front of record crowd

SUNDAY PROVED TO be a perfect afternoon for Ireland duo Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn as Arsenal wrapped up the FA Women’s Super League title away to Brighton.

Goals from top goalscorer Vivianne Miedema, Ireland captain McCabe, Beth Mead and Dutch international Danielle van de Donk saw the Gunners secure a 4-0 away win at the AMEX Stadium in front of a record crowd of 5,265.

Sunday’s 4-0 win, which also featured fellow Ireland international Megan Connolly in midfield for Brighton, caps off an impressive seven-game winning streak at the end of this season, mathematically ensuring the title with a game to spare.

It is Arsenal’s first league title in seven years since their last WSL triumph in 2012, their third league championship overall.

McCabe signed a new long-term contract with the Londoners at the end of March, having moved from Shelbourne Ladies three years ago.

The midfielder, who was made Ireland’s youngest-ever captain at the age of 23 last year, won the FA Cup at the end of her debut season with the Gunners and now adds a league title to her collection at the club.

