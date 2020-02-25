'It's hard to wonder why I am in this position again' - Ireland's Campbell dealt shattering injury blow

MANCHESTER CITY AND Ireland defender Megan Campbell is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines having undergone surgery on a tendon in her right foot.

She sustained the injury in last month’s league fixture at Spurs, and her club have not put a time-frame on her absence. Ireland manager Vera Pauw did not disclose the details of Campbell’s injury when she spoke to the media last week, but did say it was a “nasty” injury that would not be a short-term issue.

Campbell’s career at City has been plagued with injury, and she missed 15 months of football with an ACL injury sustained in November 2017.

“So, here it goes!”, wrote Campell on Twitter. “Another road to recovery and one I never thought I’d have to experience again. It’s a horrible feeling when my dream of playing professional football, which I have been incredibly lucky to experience so far, is the one thing that has broken me down on a number of occasions.

“I’ve been here before and for those looking from the outside in, it’s hard to comprehend how it feels. For me, it’s hard to sit here and wonder why I find myself in this position again. It’s hard to constantly get back up and keep bouncing back, but I will give my absolute all to be back out on the pitch again soon with Man City and Ireland.”

Campbell has won 33 caps for Ireland, scoring twice.