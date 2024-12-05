FAI vote in favour of moving all parts of the game to an aligned calendar season

DELEGATES AMONG THE General Assembly of the Football Association of Ireland have voted in favour of a switch to an aligned, calendar season, in what marks a major change for the organisation of the sport in Ireland.

Delegates tonight voted to adopt a key recommendation of the organisation’s Football Pathways Plan, which will see the youth and amateur elements of the game switch to a calendar season, in line with the League of Ireland season.

The vote needed a simple majority to pass, and it was adopted with a 57% majority at a hybrid meeting in Blanchardstown this evening.

Turnout was strong among the 135-member assembly: there were 132 votes cast with 74 in favour and 56 against.

Ireland are currently the only one of Uefa’s 55 member nations to run different calendars for different parts of the game.

Its implementation will occur on a phased basis. Five-12 year old age groups will switch in 2026, along with the FAI’s national competitions, such as the Junior and Intermediate Cup. Thirteen-16 year olds will move to a calendar season in 2027, with all youth and adult amateur leagues moving in 2028.

“This is a really significant day for Irish football as we come together to improve the game for every player, coach, volunteer, supporter and affiliate”, said president Paul Cooke.

“The FAI Board and staff will now take time to digest tonight’s meeting and the positive result. We welcome this decision and look forward to activating the phased implementation of the aligned football calendar. We take on board and respect all the views expressed both for and against the resolution here this evening. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank all those who worked on the Aligned Football Calendar to get us to this stage and also all who contributed to the debate over the last year.”

The vote is a significant endorsement of the Association’s player pathways plan, which is led by chief football officer, Marc Canham.

“Tonight’s vote is a green light for progress but the hard work starts here for all of us”, said Canham.

“We acknowledge all the views expressed, both at the meeting tonight and at our engagements all across the country in recent times, and we look forward to working with all stakeholders over the next four years to bring the Aligned Football Calendar into effect by 2028 for the benefit of all who participate in Irish football and most importantly for current and future generations of players at all levels. Tonight’s vote is a vote for change and a vote for progress and a result Irish football can be proud of across our game.”

“Our grassroots game continues to grow thanks to the tireless work of our volunteers, and tonight’s outcome provides us with the roadmap to create the right pathways for all involved in our game”, added FAI grassroots director, Ger McDermott.

“The result only reinforces our commitment to continue to work with all stakeholders to deliver more football, more often, with more variety for all our players, from the youngest to the oldest. We will continue to develop an achievable plan that offers progression and a pathway for all our clubs to enable them to realise their own ambitions within a pyramid system. I look forward to working with our volunteers within the adult amateur and professional and the children’s game to implement our plan as we look to a new future for Irish football.”