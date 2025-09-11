PFAI and Ireland supporters press FAI bosses for answers over potential Israel suspension

THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS Association of Ireland (PFAI) and the Irish Football Supporters Partnership (IFSP) have written to the Football Association of Ireland asking what steps they have taken with Uefa regarding Israel’s continued participation in European football.

The joint letter, seen by The 42, calls for Israel to be excluded from Uefa competitions given the ongoing catastrophe in Gaza, and also asks the FAI to clarify what steps they have taken to discuss Israel’s participation with Uefa since the subject was raised during with the Association during an appearance before the Public Accounts Committee in February 2024.

The joint letter was sent to the FAI president Paul Cooke on 29 August, with Cooke replying on 5 September, saying the board will take time to review the letter and provide a “considered” response by 19 September.

The PFAI represent professional footballers in Ireland, while the IFSP are an umbrella organisation representing several large supporters’ groups, including CRISC, Irish Supporters Network, and YBIG Mandate. Both the PFAI and the IFSP have voting rights among the FAI’s General Assembly.

The letter notes Cooke’s comments regarding Israel at the Public Accounts Committee in February 2024, in which he expressed the FAI’s revulsion on “a personal and human level” regarding the situation in Gaza.

During the course of the committee meeting, Deputy John Brady cited the FAI’s public support of Uefa’s banning of Russia following the invasion of Ukraine and asked whether there was an element of hypocrisy in not taking a similar public stand regarding Israel.

Cooke replied that the FAI were being consistent as an affiliate of Uefa, and that it was a decision for Uefa. Former CEO Jonathan Hill said there was an “ongoing discussion” between member associations and Uefa regarding the playing of games against Israel.

In the joint-letter, the PFAI and IFSP note the “unacceptably high civilian death toll and destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure” over the 22 months since, saying that “if we belong to a football family, we have a duty to defend our colleagues and friends from death and starvation”.

Both bodies call for Israeli teams to be suspended from Uefa competitions, citing the precedent of Russia in 2022 along with other sporting boycotts, including apartheid South Africa and Yugoslavia in 1992.

“You said in February 2024 that this is a matter for Uefa,” continues the letter. “Uefa is accountable to its members, and in turn you are accountable to the FAI’s members.” The letter then asks three questions of the FAI:

Clarify what steps you have taken thus far, or will be taking in the future, to discuss the matter at Uefa level

Outline the appropriate forums within Uefa to raise this matter

Commit to contacting supportive partner federations, and raise the issue collectively within Uefa

In reply, Cooke thanked the respective bodies for their email and wrote, “Given the importance and seriousness of the matters outlined, we will take the necessary time to review your email in detail and will provide you with a considered response within 10 working days.”

The FAI have been contacted for comment.

Letter in full

Dear President Cooke,

We, the undersigned, wish to urgently express our concern at the situation in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and the connected issue of the continued participation in UEFA competitions of Israel.

We would note your remarks from the Public Accounts Committee in February of last year, where you expressed the FAI board’s revulsion on “a personal and human level”. Since then, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated, with 2,203 Palestinians killed by the Israeli Defence Forces whilst seeking food since May 27th, 2025, the risk of starvation and famine rising rapidly as a direct result of the withholding of aid.

This is of course in addition to the unacceptably high civilian death toll and destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure over the past 22 months. What is especially upsetting to many football fans, players, and people involved in the game is the indiscriminate killing of counterparts within Gaza, the most recent killing of Sulaiman Al-Obaid, the “Palestinian Pele” being only the latest outrage to gain attention.

If we all belong to a “football family”, we have a duty to defend our colleagues and friends from death and starvation. Despite these deliberate actions, Israeli club and national teams continue to compete internationally in UEFA competitions.

There are numerous precedents for suspension, from Russia in 2022, to South Africa under Apartheid, to Yugoslavia in 1992. Additionally, national associations are regularly suspended for administrative reasons or due to political interference. Participation in international sporting competitions is a privilege, not an unqualified right.

We are compelled to ask how far the Israeli state can continue to go, how many international laws it must violate, how many outrages it can commit, before it faces sanction.

Football cannot act as a bridge towards peace in a time of genocide and ethnic cleansing, when so many of those in the game who would be peacemakers and unifiers are being killed or injured. There will be no peace without justice first, and the suspension of Israeli teams until a lasting ceasefire and co-operation with humanitarian aid organisations is achieved is that justice.

The time to act is now well overdue, and the FAI must take the lead along with supportive partner federations to bring the suspension of Israeli teams from competition to the relevant forums within UEFA. You said in February 2024 that this is a matter for UEFA. UEFA is accountable to its members, and in turn you are accountable to the FAI’s members. We would ask you to:

Clarify what steps you have taken thus far, or will be taking in the future, to discuss the matter at a UEFA level

Outline the appropriate forums within UEFA to raise this matter

Commit to contacting supportive partner federations, and raise the issue collectively within UEFA

We look forward to hearing from you as soon as practicable.

Yours Sincerely,

Irish Football Supporters Partnership (CRISC, Irish Supporters Network, YBIG Mandate)

Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI)