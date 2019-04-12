Uefa 'aware' of decision to withdraw State funding from the FAI

UEFA HAVE CONFIRMED that they’re aware of Sport Ireland’s funding withdrawal from the FAI, but European football’s governing body say they will make no further comment on the matter.

Sport Ireland announced on Tuesday that they were to cease providing grants to Irish football following the FAI’s failure to respond to their queries regarding the association’s finance and governance.

It came a day in advance of the appearance of high-ranking FAI officials, including Executive Vice-President John Delaney, before a Public Accounts Committee, where Delaney cited legal advice as the basis for his refusal to respond to questions relating to either his term as CEO or the €100,000 loan he provided to his employer in 2017.

Yesterday, the PFAI released a statement in which chairman Gary Rogers described the performance of Irish football administrators at the Dáil hearing as “a new low point for Irish football”, while the Leinster Senior League’s David Moran has called on the FAI to restore the public’s confidence in the association.

In a statement released to The42 this afternoon, Uefa said: “Uefa is aware of the situation and we have no further comment to make.”

Some high-profile FAI sponsors are also said to be considering their position with regard to their partnership with the organisation.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: