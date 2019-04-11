This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Something is rotten in the state of the FAI' - Players' body slam Association in remarkable statement

PFAI Chairman and Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers has called the FAI’s Oireachtas hearing a ‘new low point for Irish football.’

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 6:41 PM
The FAI delegation arrive at government buildings for yesterday's Oireachtas meeting.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
The FAI delegation arrive at government buildings for yesterday's Oireachtas meeting.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE of the Players’ Football Association of Ireland have slammed the FAI in an extraordinary statement, issued in the wake of the FAI’s appearance at an Oireachtas Committee on Sport yestrday. 

The Committee, comprising Gary Rogers, Áine O’Gorman, Paul Skinner, Dean Clarke, Oscar Brennan, Brendan Clarke, Paul O’Connor, Luke Byrne and Shane Supple have said that “something is rotten in the state of the FAI”, while calling for a forensic examination of the FAI’s finances along with an overhaul of the Association’s governance. 

“We have watched the events of the last few weeks with dismay culminating with the appearance by FAI representatives at the Oireachtas yesterday” read a statement issued via the PFAI website. 

While many of the public were shocked by the inability of those attendees from the FAI and in particular the blatant stonewalling by the former CEO, unfortunately for us as players and for our representatives this is the standard response that we have become accustomed to over the last few years.

“Whilst the behaviour and attitude of yesterday’s delegation did not shock us, we were however very interested to hear the admission from the Board members that were in attendance yesterday, that they were not always made aware of relevant information that require their attention and approval.

“Following this revelation from the FAI, we will now be seeking confirmation from each member of the Board individually to validate if they did indeed approve and have full knowledge of the highly publicised issues the PFA Ireland have faced with the FAI to date.

“For years, League of Ireland football has been the poor relation, lagging behind grass roots and the men’s international team in terms of importance. The 14 year reign of John Delaney has seen priority given to all other areas.

“It is clear that the finances of the FAI need to be forensically examined and the governance of the association completely overhauled. Deputy Ruth Coppinger said yesterday that the hearing was “like Hamlet without the Prince”. To continue the analogy, something is rotten in the state of the FAI.” 

PFAI Chairman and Dundalk  goalkeeper Gary Rogers, meanwhile, branded the Oireachtas hearing “a new low point for Irish football”, saying that the prize money for winning the League of Ireland (€110,000) is “disgraceful” while calling for “root and branch reform within the FAI.”

“Yesterday’s performance by the FAI was a new low point for Irish football. In a country where soccer remains the most popular sport, the lack of priority given to our own league is embarrassing.

“The FAI has no interest in the views or fates of the players, this is borne out by the fact that there has never been any player representation on any FAI committee or board.

Gary Rogers celebrates his side's second goal File photo of Gary Rogers. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

“Also, last year during protracted difficulties at Bray Wanderers and Limerick, the FAI refused to get into any meaningful dialogue with our representatives and even had the audacity to look for €150,000 to put into a fund to pay for our own wages.

“The prize money available for winning the League is disgraceful; it has halved since 2007 and is disproportionate to what clubs pay for affiliation fees.

“There needs to be root and branch reform within the FAI. We note from yesterday’s Oireachtas meeting that the FAI appear to be willing to change the governance of the association going forward.

We hope that their attitude towards change also includes the players in the League and the League in general. We have recently written to the FAI Board of Management seeking a meeting in relation to starting negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement for the players.

“We feel this is long overdue and necessary and will ultimately benefit the players in the league and we hope that the FAI will be willing and able to implement same.

“We need to start again, from now at year zero, and make professional football in this country and us, the players the centrepiece of the rebirth.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

