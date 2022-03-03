FAI announce a host of rescheduled League of Ireland games

Several games in the League of Ireland have been rescheduled.

THE FAI HAVE confirmed the rescheduled dates of a host of SSE Airtricity league games postponed because of the inclement weather that beset the opening week of the season.

The two opening-day Premier Division games that were called off have been refixed: Finn Harps v Drogheda United will take place on Monday, April 4, with kick-off at 8pm while Sligo Rovers v Bohemians on Tuesday, April 5, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile in the First Division, the Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers fixture, which was postponed on Saturday, February 19, will now take place on Tuesday, April 12, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Treaty United v Athlone Town, which was postponed on Friday, February 25, will now take place on Monday, April 4, with kick-off at 7.45pm

A handful of future top-flight games have also been rescheduled.

The clubs’ respective European commitments have led to a change for Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers. Originally scheduled for Friday, July 8, both fixtures will now take place on Monday, May 9 .

UCD v Bohemians, scheduled for Friday, March 18, will now kick-off at the earlier time of 5pm.

On Monday, April 18, four fixtures will kick-off at an earlier time. Shelbourne v Bohemians will start at 3pm, UCD v St. Patrick’s Athletic will kick-off at 5pm, Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers is now scheduled for 6pm and Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk is set for 7pm.

UCD v Shamrock Rovers, originally scheduled for Friday, May 20, will now take place on Thursday, May 19, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

In the First Division, another two Longford Town games have been brought forward from Saturday to Friday on their respective weekends. Longford Town v Galway United will now take place on Friday, March 25 whilst Longford Town v Bray Wanderers is set for Friday, June 10.

Treaty United v Cork City, scheduled for Friday, March 18, has been brought forward to kick-off at 3pm whilst on Monday, April 18, Waterford v Cork City will now kick-off at 2pm whilst Bray Wanderers v Longford Town will now take place at 3.30pm.

Three fixtures have also been brought forward on Monday, May 2 with Waterford v Athlone Town scheduled for 2pm whilst Cork City v Treaty United and Galway United v Longford Town are both scheduled for 5pm.