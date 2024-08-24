Athlone Town, Cork City and Sligo Rovers book FAI Cup semi-final spots

FAI Women’s Cup quarter-finals

DLR Waves 1-3 Sligo Rovers



Treaty United 1-2 Athlone Town

Cork City 2-1 Bohemians

HOLDERS ATHLONE TOWN booked a semi-final spot in the Women’s FAI Cup today with a 2-1 victory over Treaty United.

Brenda Tabe opened the scoring for Athlone in the 17th minute to leave them in front 1-0 at the break.

Kelli Brennan’s own goal got Treaty United off the mark in the 46th minute to tie the game, before Kerryanne Brown supplied the winner in the 72nd minute to clinch victory for Athlone Town.

At Turner’s Cross, Cork City came good in extra-time to defeat Bohemians 2-1. Neither side could find a way to break the deadlock in normal tie before three goals arrived in the additional period.

Orlaith O’Mahony’s 105th minute strike put Cork City ahead, Katie Malone levelled for Bohemians early in the second half of extra-time, before Barrett Eidson proved the match-winner with a goal in the 121st minute for Cork City.

Sligo Rovers got the job done with a 3-1 success away to DLR Waves. First-half goals from Anna McDaniel and Kelsey Munroe set them on their way, before Robyn Bolger pulled one back for DLR Waves.

Holding a 2-1 advantage at half-time, Jodie Loughrey’s goal in the 63rd minute clinched success for Sligo Rovers.

The last of the quarter-finals takes place on Monday night with Shamrock Rovers facing Shelbourne, kick off at 7.45pm.