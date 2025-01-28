Farrell appoints Nucifora, Walters and Hammond to Lions staff

LIONS BOSS ANDY Farrell has confirmed the appointments of Ireland coaching staff members Aled Walters and Vinny Hammond to his touring set-up for the Lions, while former IRFU performance director David Nucifora will also joins Farrell’s group.

Nucifora, who spent a decade in charge of Irish rugby and worked closely with Farrell during that time, comes on board as the Lions’ general manager of performance for the tour of his native Australia this summer.

Walters, who joined the Irish coaching staff from England last year, will be the Lions’ head of athletic performance.

Hammond, who also works closely with Farrell in Ireland, has been appointed as the Lions’ head of analysis for what is his third Lions tour.

“In David, Aled and Vinny we have three of the absolute best joining us for the Tour to Australia this summer, culminating in the highly anticipated Test series against the Wallabies,” said Farrell, who was accompanied by Nucifora, Hammond, and Walters on a recce to Australia this month as they viewed the host cities, stadiums and training venues.

“David’s unrivalled experience will help us shape and deliver such a challenging and exciting rugby programme, whilst also bringing essential insight into Australian rugby and the country as a whole.

“Aled is a World Cup winner who has worked with players across England and Ireland and has also coached in Australia and Super Rugby with the Brumbies.

“And Vinny’s Lions pedigree from touring New Zealand and South Africa brings continuity and Lions experience, which will be crucial to success down under.”

Former Wallabies hooker Nucifora is also currently contracted to Scottish Rugby as their performance director but he has already started supporting the Lions and will be with Farrell and co. for the duration of the Australia tour.