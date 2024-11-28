'Sam deserves it... Jack has played very well for us for a good while'

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell said 21-year-old out-half Sam Prendergast deserves the chance to start against for Ireland against Australia on Saturday.

Farrell also said that Jack Crowley, who is on the bench, is a trusted part of the set-up and highlighted that the 24-year-old has played well for Ireland this year, although he indicated that Crowley and Ciarán Frawley have “a lot of improving” to do.

Prendergast made his first start for Ireland against Fiji last weekend and after an early yellow card, the Leinster playmaker showed his potential with an impressive performance that featured some excellent passing.

Crowley had been Ireland’s first-choice out-half this year, helping them to a Six Nations title, but has to be content with a bench role this weekend after starting the first two Tests of this autumn against New Zealand and Argentina.

Farrell is hoping to see Prendergast pick up where he left off against Fiji.

“I think he deserves it,” said Farrell. “I thought he played pretty well. He has trained pretty well over the course of this autumn series as well, so there’s another chance there to lead the week and grow in that manner.

“Obviously, the opportunity to play in a big game along with a good side behind him. For the likes of himself and Gus McCarthy [who is on the Irish bench] and a few others actually, hopefully you combine all of that together and it kicks them on for the future.”

Farrell’s message to Prendergast is to build on last weekend.

“I thought, and so did he, that his performance was good,” said Farrell.

“A few errors thrown in there, I thought he was nice and composed, how he controlled the game coming off the bench against Argentina as well. You can throw that into the mix, putting it all together in an 80-minute performance on a big occasion for everyone involved.”

Crowley will be keen to impact off the bench. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell was asked if he feels Prendergast has played better than Crowley this autumn or whether this selection in the number 10 shirt was with development in mind.

“Jack has played very well for us for a good while now, played in a lot of big games as well,” said Farrell.

“So we know as far as that’s concerned what we’ve got, although there’s a lot of improving to be had and to be seen with Jack and Ciarán Frawley, etc. but I suppose it’s pretty similar to Conor [Murray, who misses out on the matchday 23].

“Conor’s an unbelievably trusted member of our staff, as is Jack. Craig played well, he deserves his chance to play in a big game also, so it goes through the squad.”

Farrell said his conversation with Crowley about selection was no different to any other chat with a player about them not starting.

“I know it’s a good story for you guys but there’s no difference between telling a fly-half or a captain or whoever it may be or an experienced player that this is the way that you’re going to go this week in comparison to someone who you have that type of conversation most weeks with.

“There’s no difference at all, they’re the same people. We tend to be as honest as we possibly can.”

Saturday brings another big chance for 21-year-old hooker Gus McCarthy, who has been preferred to the more experienced Rob Herring on the Ireland bench.

The Leinster academy hooker enjoyed a try-scoring debut against the Fijians last weekend.

“Same again, really, him being himself,” said Farrell of what he wants to see.

“That’s exactly what he was. We’ve seen it through the age grades, he’s a composed young fella in a pressurised type position. How he managed that last week, we never throw anyone in at the weekend because they have to show their potential in training.