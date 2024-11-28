Advertisement
More Stories
Dan Sheridan/INPHO
FreeTeam news

Andy Farrell keeps faith in Prendergast as he names Ireland team for Australia test

21 year old Leinster prodigy retains place at out-half
2.10pm, 28 Nov 2024
1
46

HEAD COACH ANDY Farrell has named his Ireland Men’s Match Day Squad for Saturday’s 150th Anniversary Test against Australia at a sold-out Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 3.10pm).

Ireland conclude their Autumn Nations Series campaign against the Wallabies as part of Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary celebrations, with Farrell’s side wearing a specially produced one-off jersey, in association with Canterbury, which will be on sale from Friday.

In addition to the Anniversary celebrations, it also promises to be a special occasion for Cian Healy as he is set to become Ireland’s most capped player of all time, moving to 134 caps and past Brian O’Driscoll should he come off the replacements bench on Saturday.

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe start in the Ireland back three, with Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw continuing their midfield partnership, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast are named at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham start in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan in the engine room, and Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier and captain Caelan Doris making up the back row.

Healy, who made his Ireland debut against Australia in November 2009, is set for a milestone appearance off the bench, joining Gus McCarthy, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson and Peter O’Mahony as the forward reinforcements available to Farrell.

Backs Craig Casey, Jack Crowley and Garry Ringrose complete the Ireland Match Day Squad for the final Test of the year.

Andy Farrell said: “Saturday’s Test match is a significant milestone in the story of Irish rugby. Aside from the 150th celebrations, for Cian (Healy) it presents the opportunity to break the Test cap record, which is a remarkable achievement considering the robustness of his position. Cian is a giant of Irish rugby and we are determined to provide him with a performance that he deserves.

“We have seen steady improvements over the last few weeks and the visit of a strong Wallabies presents another challenge for the squad. There has been a collective determination to drive forward and finish the Autumn Nations Series on a high.”

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media One in Republic of Ireland and TNT Sports in the United Kingdom, with live radio coverage available on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland  

15. Hugo Keenan 

14. Mack Hansen 

13. Robbie Henshaw 

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe 

10. Sam Prendergast 

9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

 

1. Andrew Porter 

2. Rónan Kelleher 

3. Finlay Bealham 

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan 

6. Tadhg Beirne 

7. Josh van der Flier 

8. Caelan Doris 

 

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy 

17. Cian Healy 

18. Tom O’Toole 

19. Iain Henderson 

20. Peter O’Mahony 

21. Craig Casey 

22. Jack Crowley 

23. Garry Ringrose 

Author
View 46 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
46 Comments
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie