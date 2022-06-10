Father and son killed in Isle of Man TT race

A FATHER AND his son were killed at the Isle of Man TT races on Friday as the death toll at this year’s motor-cycling event rose to five.

Roger Stockton, 51, and his 21-year-old son Bradley were on the final lap of a sidecar race when they crashed.

It is with deep sense of sorrow that the Isle of Man TT Races can announce the loss of Roger and Bradley Stockton following an incident on the final lap of the second Sidecar Race of TT 2022.



“It is with a deep sense of sorrow that the Isle of Man TT Races can announce the loss of Roger and Bradley Stockton following an incident on the final lap of the second Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races,” said a statement from the organisers.

“Roger and Bradley were father and son, and driver and passenger respectively.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to their families, loved ones and friends.”

According to autosport.com, five competitors have now died at this year’s tournament which takes place on the island’s public roads.

Northern Ireland rider Davy Morgan was among the fatalities.

