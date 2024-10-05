Feakle bridge 36-year gap with long-awaited return to Clare senior hurling final

Feakle 1-17

Cratloe 1-15

Páraic McMahon reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

HOPES OF A seventh senior championship still burn bright for Feakle after the East Clare side overcame the challenge of Cratloe on Saturday evening, a result which ends Cratloe’s aspirations of winning a second-ever senior championship double.

It was a nervy finish in an overall scrappy contest as a wasteful Cratloe who hit 17 wides in total over the hour, 12 in the second half, never managed to get back on level terms in the second half.

Shane McGrath once again led the way for Feakle, finishing the hour with 0-11 to his name. The 31-year-old was captain of the Clare side crowned Munster intermediate hurling champions in 2016 and has had a storming campaign to date.

His club teammates Adam Hogan, Eibhear Quilligan and Conn Smyth will all be vying to add Clare SHC championships to their medal haul of 2024 which also includes the All-Ireland SHC and Allianz National Hurling League.

Both of the Collins brothers, Podge and Sean, were ruled out of the Cratloe starting team in what was a big setback to the 2014 champions. They sprung Podge from the bench on 41 minutes but missed their experience after producing a shaky start.

Martin Daly raided for Feakle’s goal on six minutes. Wing-back Eoin Tuohy delivered a long ball into the danger area, and though it was initially claimed by Cratloe full-back David Collins, Daly dispossessed him and struck the sliotar beyond Eoin Deegan to make it 1-2 to 0-1.

By the 18th minute, Cratloe were level after Cathal McInerney pounced for goal. A Killian Bane block on Shane Neville led to a breaking ball which McInerney pulled on which nestled the sliotar in Quilligan’s net.

Two further points from McInerney put Cratloe in front for the second and final time in the game as Feakle responded with four of the last five points in the opening half to head into the dressing rooms leading 1-9 to 1-7.

From the throw-in, McGrath added to this lead and he converted a free with his next contribution. Cratloe opened their account via free-taker Rian Considine on 33 minutes but the wides were beginning to rack up for the side who contested back-to-back finals in 2018 and 2019.

McGrath as chief marksman helped to maintain Feakle’s advantage. A tetchy final period saw Cratloe reduce the deficit to a single point — Conor McGrath hitting three points in the second half, including the finish touch on a nice team move involving Cathal Lohan and Cathal McInerney which cut the gap to one on 54 minutes.

However, that would be their final score in the tie, Feakle getting the last contribution to the scoreboard through substitute Fiachra Donnellan to send them on their way to the county final, 12 months after bowing out in the semi-finals to 2023 champions Clonlara.

For the winners, Shane McGrath was a constant threat with Hogan and Quilligan solid anchors, Martin Daly excelled up front with Oisin Donnellan and Eoin Tuohy also making valuable contributions. They will face the winners of Sunday’s semi-final between Inagh/Kilnamona and Sixmilebridge.

Wides will be a huge regret for Cratloe who had the bulk of possession in the second half but didn’t make it count. Their focus will quickly divert to a return to Cusack Park next Saturday when they meet Kilmurry Ibrickane in the senior football semi-finals.

Scorers for Feakle: Shane McGrath (0-11, 6f); Martin Daly (1-0); Ronan O’Connor, Eoin Tuohy, Oisin Donnellan, Oisin O’Connor, Eoghan Daly, Fiachra Donnellan (0-1) each

Scorers for Cratloe: Rian Considine (0-8, 7f); Cathal McInerney (1-2); Conor McGrath (0-3), Enda Boyce (0-2).

Feakle

1. Eibhear Quilligan

3. Evan McMahon, 4. Oisin Clune, 5. Adam Hogan

2. Killian Bane, 6. Conn Smyth, 9. Eoin Tuohy

7. Ronan O’Connor, 11. Enda Noonan

10. Oisin Donnellan, 8. Shane McGrath, 14. Raymond Bane

13. Patrick Daly, 12. Martin Daly, 15. Oisin O’Connor

Substitutes:

17. Eoghan Daly for McMahon (12)

23. Steven Conway for K Bane (HT)

21. Owen McGann for R Bane (43)

20. Fiachra Donnellan for P Daly (53)

18. Enda Madden for Noonan (56)

Cratloe

1. Eoin Deegan

2. Riain McNamara, 3. David Collins, 17. Oisin Collins

9. Conor Ryan, 6. Diarmuid Ryan, 5. Jamie Moylan

7. Enda Boyce, 8. Daithí Collins

21. Shane Neville, 13. Conor McGrath, 19. Cathal Lohan

14. Cathal McInerney, 15. Rian Considine, 12. Kevin Danaher

Substitutes:

11. Podge Collins for Danaher (41)

18. Daire Neville for S Neville (48)

22. Jack McInerney for McNamara (60)

Referee: John Bugler (Whitegate)