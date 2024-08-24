Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Jones joined the England staff ahead of the 2024 Six Nations. Mike Egerton/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Moving On?

Felix Jones set for shock exit from England coaching staff - report

Jones has told Steve Borthwick that he is resigning his England role “with immediate effect”, according to a report in The Times.
1.40pm, 24 Aug 2024
216
1

FELIX JONES IS reportedly set for a shock exit as England assistant coach after just one season in Steve Borthwick’s backroom.

The highly-regarded Dubliner has told Borthwick that he is resigning his role “with immediate effect”, according to an exclusive by Peter O’Reilly in The Times on Saturday, although it is understood that Jones’s contract contains a 12-month notice period which the RFU may yet see as a final opportunity to convince him otherwise.

The Times reports that Jones’s dramatic departure is as a result of an “unstable working environment”, and comes hot on the heels of strength and conditioning coach Aled Waters’s exit to join Ireland.

After playing his part in South Africa’s back-to-back World Cup successes in 2019 and 2023, former Ireland fullback Jones joined Borthwick’s coaching ticket as defence coach ahead of the 2024 Six Nations.

England finished third behind Ireland and France, with Jones’s contribution credited as a significant part of the team’s first three-win championship since 2020.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie