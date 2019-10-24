Ireland fall eight places in Fifa World Rankings

The Republic of Ireland team pictured before last week's defeat to Switzerland in Geneva.

A COUPLE OF disappointing results in this month’s double-header of Euro 2020 qualifiers have seen Ireland plummet in the latest Fifa World Rankings.

After a goalless draw in Georgia, which was followed by a 2-0 defeat in Switzerland, Mick McCarthy’s side have dropped eight places to 36th.

Denmark, who Ireland play in a crucial game in Dublin on 18 November, remain in 14th, one place ahead of the Swiss, who have dropped two spots.

Wales (24th), Northern Ireland (34th) and Scotland (53rd) have all fallen one place, while fourth-placed England are unmoved.

Belgium continue to top the rankings, followed by world champions France and Brazil.

