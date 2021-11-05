Late Derry penalty dents Finn Harps' survival hopes

Finn Harps 1-1 Derry City

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

DERRY CITY DENTED Finn Harps’ hopes of avoiding the relegation play-off position with a late Jamie McGonagle penalty at Finn Park.

Ethan Boyle was penalised for handball by referee Rob Connolly with only three minutes to play with McGonagle beating Mark Anthony McGinley from the spot with Derry’s first shot on target of the night.

Harps had been pressing, although it looked like being a frustrating occasion only for Boyle to head them in front on 84 minutes from a free-kick from Ryan Connolly.

On the occasion of their penultimate home outing of the campaign, Ollie Horgan’s side knew they were running out of rope and really needed the three points.

They were the dominant force in the opening 45 minutes against Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side, who created nothing in terms of tangible chances yet still possessed menace when moving forward.

A point in the end isn’t the worst of results — it moves Harps ahead of Waterford who lost 3-1 against Shamrock Rovers — but it could’ve been so much more and the home support knew it.

In only the second minute, Tunde Owolabi got in behind following a flick-on from Will Seymore and from a narrow angle, drove high into the Derry side-netting. Boyle then unleashed a volley from the edge of the area that saw Nathan Gartside make an effective, although uncomfortable save. Owolabi also drew a save from the visiting goalkeeper.

Derry had an appeal for handball against Connolly in the penalty area on 27 minutes, with referee Ben Connolly having none of it. There was an even louder shout for a possible handball at the other end five minutes later when Cameron McJannett leant out to block a Seymore shot with his chest and again, nothing was given.

It was scoreless at the break. As the rain fell in sheets, no quarter was given by either side. Competitive it was, with plenty of murmur, although no soundbites. A Jordan Mustoe cross on 66 minutes was deep and dangerous, with former Harps captain Ciaran Coll making a vital defensive header.

Derry weren’t done though. Joe Thomson, though, drove into the ground with an unconventional shot that spun inches over the Harps crossbar with 12 to play. It was the closest Derry had come all evening.

Three minutes later, they came even closer when, with Harps pressing, James Akintunde played to substitute McGonagle, who lobbed an advancing McGinley and you could hear the shrieks as the ball took an eternity to drop just over the crossbar.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley;Ethan Boyle, Dave Webster, Kosovar Sadiki, Jordan Mustoe; Will Seymore, Mark Coyle (Karl O’Sullivan 68), Ryan Connolly, Ryan Rainey; Barry McNamee (Adam Foley 77), Tunde Owolabi (Luke Rudden 90+1).

Derry City: Nathan Gartside; Cameron McJannett (Ronan Boyce 77), Eoin Toal, Ciaran Coll, Joe Thompson, Jack Malone (Will Fitzgerald 85), Ciaron Harkin, Bastien Hery (Jamie McGonagle 72), Danny Lafferty; James Akintunde, Junior Ogedi Uzokwe,

Referee: Ben Connolly.