Finn Harps player handed six-month ban for breaching betting rules

FINN HARPS PLAYER Ryan Rainey has been suspended from ‘all football-related activity’ for six months due to breaching betting regulations.

The FAI confirmed the news in a statement released this morning.

The breaches are linked to games in the League of Ireland and FAI Cup across the 2021-24 period, along with ‘a significant numbers of bets placed on football worldwide’.

The full FAI statement reads:

“Following the conclusion of a disciplinary process, Ryan Rainey, player at Finn Harps FC has been suspended from all football-related activity for a period of six months for breaching the FAI Disciplinary Regulations relating to betting.

“These breaches are connected to a number of League of Ireland and Men’s FAI Cup games between 2021-2024 and a significant number of bets placed on football worldwide in 2024. The sanction was imposed by an Independent Disciplinary Committee following a disciplinary hearing and the FAI acknowledges their decision.

“All individuals involved in football are urged to familiarise themselves with the FAI Disciplinary Regulations relating to betting as set out in the FAI Governance Handbook and are encouraged to reach out to the FAI for additional information if they wish.”