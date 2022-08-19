Finn Harps lose manager and talisman to red cards but edge five-goal thriller to move off bottom

Finn Harps 3

Sligo Rovers 2

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

OLLIE HORGAN AND Ryan Connolly both saw red as Finn Harps came through a dramatic north-west derby against Sligo Rovers.

Despite losing manager Horgan to a 12th-minute red card, the home side went in at the break two goals to the good, with Barry McNamee and Ryan Rainey the scorers.

Midfielder Connolly made it 3-1 from a penalty before getting sent off, and then Aidan Keena’s second goal of the night – also from the spot – made for a tense finish.

Horgan was sent off for picking up two successive yellows – firstly for being too vociferous in his appeals against a Ryan Connolly booking – and then for giving referee Rob Hennessy a clap for flashing the first yellow.

Advertisement

Although it was far from one-way traffic, McNamee’s blistering opener was only going one place from the moment it left his left-foot on 17 minutes. The former Derry City captain’s shot flew past Luke McNicholas in the Sligo goal like an arrow.

Ollie Horgan (blue top) shouts instructions after being sent off. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Then, on 36 minutes, it was 2-0 with Rainey getting the decisive headed touch as one of a number of players from both teams who rose to head a corner from former Sligo player Gary Boylan.

Two minutes before Rainey’s goal, from Sligo’s best opportunity of the first half, it was so nearly 1-1 when Max Mata got in behind from a fine crossfield pass by Lewis Banks and Rob Slevin had to clear off the line.

Two down at half-time, Sligo halved their deficit almost instantly, with Keena delicately dinking over McKeown from a crossfield Karl O’Sullivan pass on 47 minutes.

Harps continued to make chances, though, and their bravery was rewarded as, on 68 minutes, Rainey was fouled in the area by Will Fitzgerald and Connolly’s spot kick was perfectly placed into the bottom corner for a 3-1 Harps lead.

Harps’ comfort didn’t last long as only two minutes later Connolly was dismissed for his second booking, going in a touch late on Paddy Kirk.

With the 10 men sitting in, Mata glanced a header inches wide from an O’Sullivan cross and Keena scored a penalty on 82 minutes when Boyle tripped Frank Livak in the area.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Ryan Connolly (No.6) celebrates his goal before also seeing red. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

It was all Sligo late on, with McKeown saving from substitute Kailin Barlow and substitute David Cawley while Blaney’s 95th-minute header at the Town End went over the Harps crossbar.

With UCD losing out to St Patrick’s Athletic, it means the Ballybofey side are off the bottom.

Finn Harps: James McKeown; Gary Boylan, Rob Slevin; Ethan Boyle, Regan Donelon; Elie-Gael N’Zeyi, Ryan Connolly; Ryan Rainey, Filip Mihaljević (Dylan Duncan, half-time), Barry McNamee (Liam McGing 84); Eric McWoods (Mark Timlin 90+5).

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Lewis Banks (Kailin Barlew 84), Nando Pijnaker, Shane Blaney, Paddy Kirk; Niall Morahan, Adam McDonnell (David Cawley 82), Robbie Burton; Karl O’Sullivan, Will Fitzgerald (Frank Livak 72); Max Mata. Aidan Keena.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.